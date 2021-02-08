Yellen Says $1.9T Relief Plan Could Restore Full Employment By 2022

Yellen cited a recent analysis that projects, without another relief deal, the unemployment would stay at elevated rates until at least 2025.

SHOW TRANSCRIPT

One of the sticking points between Democrats and Republicans on the COVID relief deal is about who should receive direct payments from the government.

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said she thinks American workers who earn $60,000 or less should be eligible.

President Biden has said he could be flexible, but has not committed to an exact cutoff.

Yellen also said she believes the economy could begin to see signs of full recovery by next year.

"There's absolutely no reason why we should suffer through a long, slow recovery," Yellen said. "I would expect that if this package is passed that we would get back to full employment next year."

Yellen cited a recent analysis that projects, without another relief deal, the unemployment would stay at elevated rates until at least 2025.

The current unemployment rate is 6.3%.