newsy
news
U.S. News
WORLD
Politics
Science/Health
Tech
Business
Entertainment
Sports
investigations
documentaries
shows
coronavirus
where to watch
WXYZ: Why More People Are Leaving Retail Jobs Amid The Pandemic
Share
Tweet
Email
SMS
WXYZ: Why More People Are Leaving Retail Jobs Amid The Pandemic
July 2, 2021
July 2, 2021
Expert says the pandemic is pushing Americans to rethink their professional fulfillment.
SHOW TRANSCRIPT
TRENDING IN
Business NEWS
0:29
John Minchillo / AP
Trump Organization Indicted On Tax-Related Crimes
0:58
Tony Dejak / AP
Pack Your Patience: 47 Million Expected To Travel Over Holiday
0:43
Evan Vucci / AP
Trump Organization CFO Surrenders Ahead Of Expected Charges
3:31
Sue Ogrocki / AP
How NCAA Athletes May Capitalize On New Name, Image And Likeness Rules
0:22
Alan Diaz / AP
Walmart Unveils Cheaper Insulin Option
0:26
Richard Drew / AP
GM Recalls More Than 380K Vehicles Due To Suspension Problem
Jacquelyn Martin / AP
Congressional Leaders Urge FCC To Perform Equity Audit
2:17
KMGH
KMGH: Colorado Restaurants Seek More Federal Relief
2:53
Scripps
Nonprofit Brings Together Fishermen And Food Banks In Need
3:02
Scripps
Denver Organizations Aim To Boost Black-Owned Businesses Year-Round
2:20
Scripps
Service Workers Push For Paid Leave Benefits
2:29
Scripps
Without Federal Funding, Many Music Venues Struggle To Rebound
1:45
KGTV
KGTV: San Diego's Mayor Urges Officials To Reopen The Southern Border
1:36
WTVF
WTVF: Mom Helps Son Who Has Autism Launch A Business
2:32
KGTV
KGTV: California Business Owners Try New Tactics To Hire
0:22
Susan Walsh / AP
Biden Administration Extends Eviction Moratorium
0:50
Mary Altaffer / AP
Petco CEO Wants More Offices To Allow Pets
2:11
KMGH
KMGH: Some Companies Don't Want Coloradans To Apply For Remote Work
4:01
AP
Jan. 6 Corporate Freeze On Campaign Donations Begins To Thaw
0:26
Richard Drew / AP
Major Stock Indexes Finish Up, NASDAQ Hits An All-Time High
1:07
AP Photo / Vincent Yu, File
Bitcoin Crashes Below $30,000 For First Time Since January
1:53
AP Images
Perfect Storm Of Factors Lead To Stubborn 'Worker Shortage'
0:51
Ross D. Franklin / AP
150 Amazon Packages Mistakenly Delivered To Home
1:34
AP
If There's So Much Demand To Fly, Why Is American Canceling Flights?
0:21
Keith Srakocic / AP
Victoria's Secret Ditching Famed 'Angels'
2:30
Scripps
A Look At The Nation's Economic Recovery Timeline
2:17
WRTV
WRTV: Why This Indiana Car Dealer Is Struggling To Meet Demand
3:03
WXYZ
WXYZ: Working Moms Detail Hesitancy In Returning To The Office
2:48
Scripps
Many U.S. Museums Face A Long Road To Financial Recovery
2:04
WXYZ
WXYZ: Michigan Boy Turns His Hobby Into A Business
2:10
LM Otero / AP
More Than 100 Restaurants Participate In Juneteenth Celebration
0:27
Steve Helber / AP
Report Says U.S. Jobless Claims Rise To 412,000
0:23
David J. Phillip / AP
Lumber Prices To Drop Following Historic Highs
1:31
KMGH
KMGH: Denver Business Owners Struggle Amid Record Heat
2:09
WXYZ
WXYZ: Michigan Eyes A Return-To-Work Bonus
2:32
KGTV
KGTV: Business Leaders At The U.S.-Mexico Border Call For Reopening
0:29
Shafkat Anowar / AP
U.S. Retail Sales Drop 1.3% In May After 2 Months Of Gains
1:42
Patrick Semansky / AP
ProPublica: Big Billionaires Pay Little To No Income Tax
Evan Agostini / Invision / AP
MacKenzie Scott Donates $2.7 Billion, Citing Wealth Gap
0:39
Yi-Chin Lee / Houston Chronicle / AP
Hospital Workers' Vaccine Mandate Lawsuit Dismissed
0:26
Hussein Malla / AP
Americans Charged In Ghosn Escape
3:03
Scripps
Inside The Push To End Illegal Plant Buying
2:42
KSHB
KSHB: Wedding Vendors Struggle To Meet Demand
2:40
Scripps
The Future Of Office Space
2:09
WFTS
WFTS: Physician Assistant Makes House Calls For Kids Amid Pandemic
1:27
KTNV
KTNV: Las Vegas Event Industry Rushes To Rehire
0:35
Yi-Chin Lee / Houston Chronicle / AP
Hospital Suspends 178 Employees For Not Getting Vaccinated
1:33
AP Images
Pride Is Good For Business. But Is Business Good For Pride?
1:55
AP
Expert: Infrastructure Push Could Worsen Supply Shortages
1:59
KMGH
KMGH: Pools Struggle To Hire Enough Lifeguards
0:30
Matt Slocum / AP
Moderna Seeks FDA Approval Of COVID Vaccine For Adolescents 12 to 17
2:12
KMGH
KMGH: Colorado Restaurant Owners Look For New Ways To Hire
David Zalubowski / AP
FDA Extends J&J Vaccine Expiration By 6 Weeks
0:38
Marta Lavandier / AP
Unemployment Claims Drop For Sixth Straight Week
0:19
Supply Chain Issues Limit Starbucks Menu
0:20
Chipotle Ups Menu Prices To Fund Wage Increase
0:25
Mark Lennihan / AP
Starbucks To Let Customers Bring In Personal Cups Again
0:21
Julio Cortez / AP
United Airlines To Require New Employees Be Vaccinated For COVID-19
0:25
Mark Lennihan / AP
Apple Introduces New Features With iOS 15
1:43
KGTV
KGTV: California Restaurants Rush To Staff Up As Reopening Nears
0:28
Damian Dovarganes / AP
Oil Prices Continue To Rise
0:57
Rich Pedroncelli / AP
'Go Girl Ride' Provides Safe Ride-share For Women
2:48
Scripps
Cannabis Workers Secure Stable Pay And Benefits Through Union Contract
2:15
Patrick Terpstra / Newsy
COVID Aid To Small Venues At A Trickle
3:32
Scripps
The Push To Diversify The Cannabis Industry
0:26
Boom Supersonic via AP
United Airlines Plans For Supersonic Air Travel By 2029
0:17
Jim Lo Scalzo / AP
Federal Chair Warns Climate Poses Obstacles For Global Economy
3:51
The Nile List
New Initiatives To Build Black Wealth
0:33
David Zalubowski / AP
559,000 Jobs Added In May
1:58
KTNV
KTNV: Las Vegas Businesses Struggle To Hire New Workers
2:23
WXYZ
WXYZ: What's Driving High Prices For Used Cars?
0:25
Marta Lavandier / AP
U.S. Jobless Claim Fall Below 400,000
7:27
Newsy / Kyle Pyatt
Baby Brokers
1:51
WKBW
WKBW: Hiring Incentives Aren't Working Like Employers Had Hoped
1:36
KXXV
KXXV: Texas Program Helps Soldiers Become Auto Technicians
0:36
KMGH
KMGH: Workers Return To Colorado JBS Plant After Cyberattack
0:29
David Zalubowski / AP
JBS Expects Majority Of Plants To Resume Today
3:56
Amazon
Newsy Investigates: Coins Depicting Police Misconduct For Sale
0:41
John Locher / AP
Tourists Celebrate Full Las Vegas Reopening, Capacity Limits Lifted
0:31
Matt Slocum / AP
Moderna Requests Full FDA Approval For Its COVID-19 Vaccine
0:24
Eraldo Peres / AP
World's Largest Meat Supplier Hit By Cyberattack
2:57
A set of bitcoin tokens
Cryptocurrency Could Go Green With Proof-Of-Stake Verification Model
2:02
KMGH
KMGH: Many Coloradans Still Searching For Reasonable Work
0:52
Jenny Kane / AP
U.S. Postal Service Looks To Raise Stamp Price To 58 Cents
0:52
Luca Bruno / AP
Italian Judge Blames Technician For Cable Car Crash That Killed 14
2:10
Scripps
Browser Extension Helps Online Shoppers Buy From Local Businesses
2:42
WTMJ
WTMJ: Exploring The Dark Side Of Cryptocurrency
0:29
J. Scott Applewhite / AP
Senate Aims To Pass Bill To Help U.S. Compete With China
0:20
Evan Vucci / AP
Reports: White House To Propose $6 Trillion Budget
2:21
Scripps
WTXL: Ongoing Worker Shortage Takes A Toll On Florida Nursing Homes
1:03
Frank Franklin II / AP
Big Bank CEOs Field Questions From Congress On Wall Street Practices
1:10
Mark Mirko / Hartford Courant / AP
Multiple Nooses Found At Amazon Site In 1 Month
0:21
Keith Srakocic / AP
Jobless Claims Fall To New Pandemic Low Of 406,000
0:27
Kirsty Wigglesworth / AP
Court: Shell Must Cut Carbon Emissions By 45% By 2030
0:21
Michel Spingler / AP
Amazon Buying MGM For $8.45 Billion
1:51
KMGH
KMGH: Denver Tech Company Gives Employees Home Office Makeovers