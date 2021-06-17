newsy
WATCH NEWSY LIVE
WATCH NEWSY LIVE
news
U.S. News
WORLD
Politics
Science/Health
Tech
Business
Entertainment
Sports
investigations
documentaries
shows
coronavirus
where to watch
WXYZ: Health Care Heroes Begin The Recovery Process
Share
Tweet
Email
SMS
WXYZ: Health Care Heroes Begin The Recovery Process
June 17, 2021
June 17, 2021
Many front-line workers are experiencing PTSD after working through the pandemic.
SHOW TRANSCRIPT
TRENDING IN
U.S. NEWS
0:27
Amy Hyfield / U.S. Forest Service via AP
Western Heat Wave Impacting More Than 40 Million Americans
1:38
KNXV
KNXV: Child Advocacy Groups Call For Snapchat, TikTok To Be Monitored
2:10
LM Otero / AP
More Than 100 Restaurants Participate In Juneteenth Celebration
0:27
Steve Helber / AP
Report Says U.S. Jobless Claims Rise To 412,000
2:35
KMGH
KMGH: Colorado Sheriff's Office Leans On Mental Health Specialists
0:24
Alex Brandon / AP
Supreme Court Sides With Catholic Foster Care Agency
2:42
Center for Puppetry Arts
Educators Embrace Juneteenth As Opportunity To Teach Kids About Race
3:26
Scripps
Transgender Female Athlete Fights For Inclusion
1:04
John Minchillo / AP
President Biden To Sign Juneteenth Bill Thursday
2:36
Ben Schamisso
Trans Bakery Owner Serves Up Desserts For All During Pride Month
0:40
Mark Humphrey / AP
Southern Baptists Vote To Investigate Response To Sexual Abuse
0:36
Eugene Garcia / AP
U.S. Ends Trump-Era Asylum Rules For Violence Victims
1:32
WPTV
WPTV: Why This Florida Doctor Recommends Mineral Sunscreens
0:31
Mark Humphrey / AP
Southern Baptist Convention Elects Ed Litton As New President
0:23
David J. Phillip / AP
Lumber Prices To Drop Following Historic Highs
1:56
KSHB
KSHB: Kansas City Nonprofit Provides A Fresh Start For Pups And People
0:28
John Roark / The Idaho Post-Register / AP
Study: 5 States Had Virus Infections Before First Reported Cases
1:31
KMGH
KMGH: Denver Business Owners Struggle Amid Record Heat
0:35
Rich Pedroncelli / AP
People In TX, CA Urged To Conserve Energy Amid Heat Wave
2:09
WXYZ
WXYZ: Michigan Eyes A Return-To-Work Bonus
2:32
KGTV
KGTV: Business Leaders At The U.S.-Mexico Border Call For Reopening
1:43
KNXV
KNXV: Arizona Deploys Dogs To Assist In Rescues During Extreme Heat
0:40
Cori Ewing via CNN
Maryland Police Tase Teenager While Enforcing Vaping Ban On Boardwalk
0:21
Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum / AP
Senate Passes Bill To Make Juneteenth A Federal Holiday
3:12
WTVF
WTVF: Tennessee Women's Prison Brings Back Volunteer Programs
0:39
Ross D. Franklin / AP
Extreme Heat Wave Hits The West
1:00
Julio Cortez / AP
Military Leader Defends Jan. 6 Response
2:11
AP Images
Catholic Bishops To Discuss Politicians, Communion At Spring Meeting
2:28
AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu
Some Californians "Not Ready" As State Lifts Restrictions
0:22
Marcio Jose Sanchez / AP
California, New York Lift COVID Restrictions
0:45
Win McNamee / Pool via AP
White House Unveils Strategy To Counter Domestic Terrorism
0:23
Emilio Morenatti / AP
Afghanistan Troop Withdrawal More Than Halfway Complete
1:55
KMGH
KMGH: Teacher Connects Students With Reading Mentors
0:47
Jae C. Hong / AP
U.S. Surpasses 600K COVID Deaths
1:57
WRTV
WRTV: Virginia Offers New Incentives To Help Businesses Rehire
0:25
Jae Hong / AP
California Reopens, Ends Most COVID Restrictions
1:47
KMGH
KMGH: Colorado Air Conditioning Companies Struggle To Meet Demand
Evan Agostini / Invision / AP
MacKenzie Scott Donates $2.7 Billion, Citing Wealth Gap
1:37
WXYZ
WXYZ: Americans Eye The Reopening Of The Canadian Border
0:40
WGCL / AP
Georgia Supermarket Cashier Fatally Shot Over Face Mask Dispute
1:48
KMGH
KMGH: Colorado Officials Warn Extreme Heat Could Impact Wildfires
1:45
KNXV
KNXV: Can Arizona's Utility Companies Handle Rising Demand?
0:38
The New York Times / AP
DOJ To Tighten Rules On Seizing Data From Congress
2:28
Scripps
Scientists Work To Keep Water Sources Clean
0:21
Police: 4 Dead, 4 Hurt In Chicago Shooting
1:39
Brittany Peterson / AP
Record-Setting Heat Across The U.S.
0:33
WLS / AP
Fire At Illinois Chemical Plant Still Burning
2:58
AP/ NASA
How Would World Religions Respond To Extraterrestrial Life?
3:24
Celebrity Cruises, Inc.
Cruise Lines Fight To Set Sail From U.S. Ports
1:39
Gene Kritsky
WCPO: Fungus Alters Cicada Behavior
0:19
Jacquelyn Martin / AP
Vice President Harris Promotes Vaccine Effort In South Carolina
0:18
Wilson Ring / AP
Vermont Lifts Remaining COVID Restrictions
3:00
AP Images
Low Expectations, Days Before Pres. Biden To Meet Putin
2:49
Scripps
Inside The Effort To Alert Others Before Disaster Strikes
2:15
WTMJ
WTMJ: Wisconsin Sailor Sets Her Eyes On Gold
1:40
KGUN
KGUN: Second Grader Leads A Book Drive For Children At The Border
2:46
WRTV
WRTV: Indiana Doctor Aims To Care For The LGBTQ Community
0:26
Tony Dejak / AP
4 States End Federal Unemployment Benefits Early
2:24
KSTU
KSTU: Utah Organization Vaccinates Underserved Community
0:18
Austin Police Department / AP
1 Person Dead In Austin Shooting
2:12
Scripps
The Race To Vaccinate Younger Floridians
4:22
AP
How The Rainbow Flag Became The Symbol Of Pride
3:03
Scripps
Inside The Push To End Illegal Plant Buying
2:54
Scripps
A Look At The Pandemic's Impact On Suicidal Thoughts
1:25
CNN
Fears Of Wildfires As Drought Continues In West
2:01
Terace Garnier/ Newsy
D.C. Hosts First Of Its Kind 'Pridemobile' Parade
1:36
WTVF
WTVF: Rural Hospitals Aim To Recruit Younger Doctors
2:52
Scripps
What Are The Chances Of Getting Nationwide Paid Family Leave?
2:43
Scripps
National Program Helps Seniors Live Independently At Home
2:24
KNXV
KNXV: Younger Veterans Help Drive Record-Breaking Housing Market
1:41
KOAA
KOAA: Art Therapy Program Helps The Homeless Community Get Creative
2:23
Scripps
Couple Uses Rap Music To Teach About Home Gardening
5:39
Ma'Khia Bryant via AP
Police Clashes With Kids Inspire Calls For Foster Care Reform
0:58
AP
Shooting in Austin Leaves 13 Injured, No Suspect Identified
1:52
WTVR
WTVR: Mom And Daughter Donate Final Child Support Payment
2:42
KSHB
KSHB: Wedding Vendors Struggle To Meet Demand
2:40
Scripps
The Future Of Office Space
2:09
Scripps
How Regenerative Farming Helps The Environment
1:45
WFTS
WFTS: Dental Hygienist Takes Her Talents To Veterans
2:27
Scripps
Artist Transforms Old Knickknacks Into Functional Machines
1:53
Newsy
Meet Destiny Johnson: Scripps National Spelling Bee Finalist
1:56
AP
Teen Who Recorded Murder of George Floyd Awarded Pulitzer
1:00
Alex Brandon / AP
Watchdog Launches Probe Into Trump DOJ Over Seized Data From Democrats
0:17
AP / Mark Henle, Pool
Crews Make Progress On Large Arizona Wildfires
1:27
KTNV
KTNV: Las Vegas Event Industry Rushes To Rehire
1:54
WMAR
WMAR: Musician Receives 3D-Printed Ankle Replacement
2:40
KGTV
KGTV: How Do COVID Variants Impact Immune Defenses?
1:50
WKBW
WKBW: New York Lawmakers Take Action Against 'Ghost Guns'
3:10
KNXV
KNXV: Police Use Martial Arts To Reduce Use-Of-Force Injuries
1:45
WTVF
WTVF: Buyers Turn To Cryptocurrency For Real Estate Purchases
3:04
KMGH
FDA Extends Expiration Date on Johnson & Johnson's Vaccine — Now What?
3:30
Scripps
Denver LGBTQ Center Keeps Seniors Connected During The Pandemic
2:42
Ben Schamisso
Pulse Shooting Sparked Conversations About Catholic LGBTQ Inclusion
1:55
AP
Expert: Infrastructure Push Could Worsen Supply Shortages
0:52
J. Scott Applewhite / AP
Bipartisan Group Of Senators Agrees On $1.2T Infrastructure Plan
1:45
KNXV
KNXV: Spelling Champions Explain The Science Of Studying