WATCH NEWSY LIVE WATCH NEWSY LIVE

WXYZ: Former Gymnasts React To Suicide Of Ex-Olympic Coach

SMS
WXYZ: Former Gymnasts React To Suicide Of Ex-Olympic Coach
February 26, 2021
February 26, 2021
Former Olympic coach John Geddert was charged with 20 counts of human trafficking and two counts of sexual assault, among other things.
SHOW TRANSCRIPT