WXYZ: Canada's Prime Minister Signals U.S. Border Could Reopen Soon
July 16, 2021
July 16, 2021
According to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, only fully vaccinated Americans would be able to travel initially.
2:03
WFTS
WFTS: Florida Group Looks For Ways To Help Cubans
1:36
WPTV
WPTV: Cuban Americans Rally To Support Family And Friends
Lewis Joly / AP
Eiffel Tower Reopens, COVID Passes Required Starting Next Week
Andrew Medichini / AP
Pope Reverses Benedict, Reimposes Restrictions On Latin Mass
2:11
KMGH
KMGH: Holocaust Survivor Inspires Others Through Art
0:49
Michel Euler / AP
Protesters In France Rally Against Mandatory COVID Vaccination Pass
0:29
Fernando Llano / AP
Haitian Security Chief In Custody Following Assassination Of President
AP
South Africa Deploys 25,000 Troops To Quell Rioting, At Least 117 Dead
1:39
WFTX
WFTX: Cuban Protests May Test Florida's New 'Anti-Riot' Law
8:01
Newsy / Jennifer Smart
Cameroon's Conflict Puts Schools In The Crossfire
0:28
Jon Super / AP
4 Arrested Over Online Abuse Of England Soccer Players
0:17
Christoph Reichwein / DPA / TNN / AP
Over 40 Dead, Dozens Missing In Heavy Europe Floods
0:32
Rahmat Gul / AP
U.S. To Evacuate Interpreters, Other Aides From Afghanistan
3:14
Omid Mahmoodi
Afghan Interpreters Fear Being Left Out Of U.S. Evacuation Plans
2:09
AP / Eliana Aponte
Cuba Under Internet Blackout After Anti-Government Protests
0:18
Ali Greeff / AP
Rioting, Looting Continues In South Africa, Deaths Up To 72
0:31
Laurent Cipriani / AP
France Vaccination Requirements Spark Vaccination Rush
1:49
Marta Lavandier / AP
Cubans In Miami Consider Boating To The Island To Support Protests
2:49
AP / Ramon Espinosa
White House Reviewing Policy On Cuba Following Protests
Themba Hadebe / AP
6 Dead In South Africa Riots Over Jailing Of Ex-Leader Jacob Zuma
0:40
Peter Byrne / PA / AP
Police Investigate Racist Abuse Of Three England Players
0:25
Ahmad Seir / AP
Top U.S. Commander To Exit Afghanistan Amid Taliban Surge
3:10
Newsy
New CDC Dog Ban Impacting Soldiers, Diplomats Overseas
Stephane de Sakutin / AP
France To Pull More Than 2,000 Troops From Africa's Sahel
0:24
Mahmud Hossain Opu / AP
52 Dead In Bangladesh Factory Fire As Workers Locked Inside
1:35
Altaf Ahmad
Lebanon's Economic Crisis Reaches A Boiling Point
Sakchai Lalit / AP
Lockdowns In Asia As Some Nations See 1st Major Virus Surges
2:32
Newsy
Kabul Residents Tell Newsy They Fear Taliban Return
2:25
Joseph Odelyn / AP
2 Haitian Americans Arrested In Connection With Assassination
Shiraaz Mohamed / AP
Rights Groups Hail Imprisonment Of South Africa's Ex-Leader
Francisco Seco / AP
EU Fines 4 German Car Makers $1B Over Emission Collusion
1:52
AP Photo/Dieu Nalio Chery, File
Haiti In Turmoil After Assassination Of President Jovenel Moïse
Mark Schiefelbein / AP
Chinese Social Media Giant WeChat Deletes LGBT Accounts
0:32
Dieu Nalio Chery / AP
Haiti President Jovenel Moïse Assassinated At Home
Alessandra Tarantino / AP
Pope, Recovering Well, Had 'Severe' Narrowing Of His Colon
5:58
Pandemic Outlook In The U.S., Around The World
2:56
Newsy
Newsy Gets A Pandemic Vibe Check
Tsafrir Abayov / AP
Israel Blocks Law That Keeps Out Palestinian Spouses
0:53
Kin Cheung / AP
9 Arrested In Alleged Hong Kong Bomb Plot
0:29
Rahmat Gul / AP
Afghan Military Says U.S. Left Bagram Airfield At Night Without Notice
0:26
Marina Lystseva / AP
Wreckage From Missing Plane Found In Russia
1:34
Alet Pretorius / AP
Concerns Grow As Delta Variant Infects Vaccinated People
0:16
Alessandra Tarantino / AP
Pope Francis Recovering from Successful Surgery
0:35
Daniel Leal-Olivas / AP
U.K. Lifting COVID-19 Restrictions Despite Rising Case Numbers
0:22
Eugene Hoshiko / AP
Japan Continues Rescue Efforts After Massive Landslide
NOAA
Elsa Strengthens Into First Atlantic Hurricane Of The Season
0:21
Dominic Lipinski / Pool PA / AP
Prince William, Prince Harry Unveil Statue Of Princess Diana
1:41
Rahmat Gul / AP
U.S. Troops Depart Bagram Airfield After Nearly 20 Years
Matthias Schrader / AP
WHO Decision Challenges West To Recognize Chinese Vaccines
Ng Han Guan / AP
Xi Takes Firm Line As China Communist Party Marks Centenary
Ariel Schalit / AP
Israel Scrambles To Curb Jump In COVID Infections
0:27
Benoit Tessier / AP
Police Arrest Woman Accused Of Causing Tour De France Crash
2:24
AP Photo/Ben Curtis
Could A Fragile Cease-Fire In Tigray End World's Worst Hunger Crisis?
2:37
KOAA
KOAA: Colorado Woman Takes Judging Skills To Tokyo
1:25
Rahmat Gul / AP
U.S. To Complete Afghanistan Withdrawal By July 4
3:02
AP Photo/Nasser Nasser
Palestinian Authority Faces Uprising After Critic Dies In Custody
0:28
Kamran Jebreili / AP
Abu Dhabi To Ban Unvaccinated Adults From Some Public Places
0:25
Michele SpatariI / AFP / AP
South African Court Orders Ex-President To Jail For Contempt
0:28
Ben Curtis / AP
Ethiopia Accepts Call For Cease-Fire In Tigray Region
0:34
Martial Trezzini / Keystone / AP
U.N. Says World Must Confront Legacy Of Racism
0:30
U.S. Military
U.S. Targets Iran-Backed Militias In Syria And Iraq
0:43
Sakchai Lalit / AP
Thailand Issues COVID Bans In Bangkok
0:26
Kin Cheung / AP
Security Official Tapped As Hong Kong's No. 2
0:19
AP
At Least 64 Dead In Tigray Airstrike
0:29
Jacquelyn Martin / AP
Vice President Kamala Harris To Visit Southern Border
0:25
Vahid Salemi / AP
U.S. Takes Down News Site Linked To Iran
1:39
WTVF
WTVF: What's Causing A Fireworks Shortage In The U.S.?
Ben Mitchell / PA / AP
Russian Ship Fires Warning Shots At U.K. Warship In Black Sea
0:18
AP
Witnesses Say Airstrike In Ethiopia's Tigray Kills Dozens
0:22
Vincent Yu / AP
Hong Kong's Apple Daily Newspaper To Close
0:31
Aaron Favila / AP
WHO: Poorer Countries Not Getting Enough Vaccine Supply
0:31
Ben Curtis / AP
U.N. Group Says 41M Worldwide Are At "Imminent Risk Of Famine"
0:32
Ben Curtis / AP
Voting Continues In Ethiopia's Election
0:46
Vahid Salemi / AP
Iran's President-Elect Calls For U.S. To Rejoin Nuke Deal
1:00
Rahmat Gul / AP
Former Afghan President: U.S. Failed in Afghanistan
1:12
Vahid Salemi / AP
Iran's New President Won't Meet With President Biden
0:50
Elaine Thompson / AP
Families Separated By Canada-U.S. Border
1:39
AP
National Security Advisor Discusses Iran Nuclear Deal, Putin
1:37
Ron Harris / AP
U.S. Health Officials Eye COVID-19 Booster Shots As Variant Spreads
0:35
Chiang Ying-ying / AP
Canada Recommends Pfizer, Moderna As Second Dose After AstraZeneca
0:29
Lee Jin-man / AP
Kim Jong-Un: Prepared For Dialogue, Confrontation With U.S.
0:47
Maya Alleruzzo / AP
Israel Strikes Gaza After Hamas Releases Fire Balloons
0:58
Xinhua
Chinese Crew Enters China's New Space Station
0:42
Nasser Nasser / AP
Palestinians Mourn Teenager Killed By Israeli Forces
1:46
KMGH
KMGH: Neurosurgeon In India Warns About The Delta Variant
0:27
Ng Han Guan / AP
China Launches First Crew To New Space Station
1:31
Patrick Semansky / AP
President Biden: 'I Did What I Came To Do'
1:33
Patrick Semansky / AP
Cybersecurity Was A Key Issue For Biden-Putin Summit
2:42
Peter Klaunzer/Swiss Federal Office of Foreign Affairs via AP
President Biden Concludes Summit With Russian President Vladimir Putin
0:54
Alexander Zemlianichenko / AP
President Biden And Russian President Vladimir Putin Meet In Geneva
1:17
Maya Alleruzzo / AP
Israel Military Says It Killed Palestinian Woman Who Targeted Soldiers
0:29
Ron Harris / AP
CDC: Delta Variant Is Now 'Variant Of Concern'
2:26
AP
England Delays Ending COVID Restrictions
0:23
Emilio Morenatti / AP
Afghanistan Troop Withdrawal More Than Halfway Complete
2:58
AP/ NASA
How Would World Religions Respond To Extraterrestrial Life?
0:31
Jonathan Buckmaster / AP
U.K. PM Keeps England's COVID Restrictions In Place