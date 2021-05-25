WATCH NEWSY LIVE WATCH NEWSY LIVE

WXMI: Teens Explain Why They Signed Up For Moderna Vaccine Trial

SMS
WXMI: Teens Explain Why They Signed Up For Moderna Vaccine Trial
May 25, 2021
May 25, 2021
The Michigan brothers were part of Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine study for adolescents ages 12-17.
SHOW TRANSCRIPT