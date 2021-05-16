newsy
WATCH NEWSY LIVE
WATCH NEWSY LIVE
news
U.S. News
WORLD
Politics
Science/Health
Tech
Business
Entertainment
Sports
investigations
documentaries
shows
coronavirus
where to watch
WXMI: Michigan Woman Opens An Animal Sanctuary In Honduras
Share
Tweet
Email
SMS
WXMI: Michigan Woman Opens An Animal Sanctuary In Honduras
May 16, 2021
May 16, 2021
The woman says she felt her calling when she vacationed in Honduras two years ago.
SHOW TRANSCRIPT
TRENDING IN
World NEWS
1:48
AP
Israeli Strikes Kill 10 In Refugee Camp, Topple News Media Building
0:19
Ludovic Marin / Pool via AP
Ireland's Health Service Hit By "Significant Ransomware Attack"
1:45
Khalil Hamra / AP
U.N. Security Council To Discuss Middle East Conflict
0:46
Ariel Schalit / AP
Israeli Military Clarifies To Multiple Outlets It Has Not Entered Gaza
1:06
Abdel Kareem Hana / AP
Casualties Mount As Israel-Gaza Fighting Continues
2:02
Hatem Moussa / AP
Israel Prepares Troops As Rocket Fire Escalates
0:47
Khalil Hamra / AP
Israel Says It's Killed 10 Hamas Military Leaders
0:33
Andrew Harnik / AP
U.S. Urges Deescalation Of Violence In Israel, Gaza
0:48
Carolyn Kaster / AP
Report: U.S. Delaying U.N. Statement On Middle East Conflict
1:18
Heidi Levine / AP
Violence, Rocket Fire Escalate In Middle East
0:29
Heidi Levine / AP
Israel Responds With Airstrikes In Gaza After Rockets Target Tel Aviv
0:36
Hatem Moussa / AP
Deaths Mount In Gaza Amid Escalation Between Israel, Hamas
3:32
KNXV
The Debate Behind Waiving COVID Vaccine Patents
1:06
Khalil Hamra / AP
Israel Launches Airstrikes On Gaza After Hamas Rocket Attacks
0:40
Ju Zhenhua / Xinhua
NASA Criticizes China Over Handling Of Rocket
0:51
Mahmoud Illean / AP
Palestinians, Police Clash In Jerusalem
2:24
AP Images
Central Banks Understand Cryptocurrency — And They Want In
2:59
CNN
Ramadan Meals Are Sparse As Food Prices Surge In Lebanon
0:51
AP
At Least 30 People Killed In Bombing At Afghan Girls' School
2:09
AP / Mahesh Kumar A.
Global Support For Easing Vaccine Patent Rules Grows
1:03
Andres Gonzalez / AP
19 Killed, Dozen Missing After Colombia Protests
0:46
Maya Alleruzzo / AP
Israel's Prime Minister Misses Deadline To Form Coalition
2:16
Joseph Madogo
For Waiting Refugees, U.S. About-Face On Admissions Brings Hope
1:06
Al-emrun Garjon / AP
New Travel Restrictions Begin As India's COVID-19 Crisis Continues
1:23
Alberto Pezzali / AP
Secretary Of State Downplays Reports Of Iran Hostage Deal
0:39
Francisco Seco / AP
EU Officials Propose Easing Restrictions On Visitors
0:27
Marco Ugarte / AP
Metro Collapses In Mexico City, Killing 23
3:03
Pracheta Sharma
COVID Continues Deadly Grip On India
1:11
AP
North Korea Says U.S. Faces a 'Very Grave Situation' After Address
1:01
Vahid Salemi / AP
U.S. Denies Iran Deal To Release Prisoners
2:46
AP
As U.S. Vaccinations Increase, Pandemic Is Grim In India, Elsewhere
1:58
Channi Anand / AP
India's COVID Crisis Draws Global Response As Cases, Deaths Surge
0:27
Mohamed Elshahed / AP
Ever Given's Owner Seeks Help Paying For Damages
0:52
Bruna Prado / AP
Brazil Is Second Country To Officially Surpass 400,000 COVID-19 Deaths
1:13
Rajanish Kakade / AP
India Struggling With COVID Surge, U.S. Sending Aid
0:32
Wilfredo Lee / AP
Cruise Ships Could Sail In U.S. Waters By Mid-July
5:31
Marco Di Lauro / AP
U.S. Military Pullout From Afghanistan Beginning After Nearly 20 Years
0:30
Babuskinsky District Court / AP
Alexei Navalny Says Putin A 'Naked, Thieving King'
0:29
Jin Liwang / Xinhua / AP
China Puts Space Station Module Into Orbit
0:22
Olivier Hoslet / AP
EU Lawmakers Approve Post-Brexit Trade Deal
0:40
Cecilia Fabiano / LaPresse / AP
European Union Planning To Admit U.S. Travelers Again
0:41
Matthias Schrader / AP
U.S. To Share Up To 60M AstraZeneca Doses With The World
0:32
Rick Bowmer / AP
EU To Allow Vaccinated U.S. Tourists To Visit This Summer
2:34
CNN
Hong Kong Journalists Vow Fight As Press Freedoms Under Attack
1:18
AP
Fire in Baghdad COVID-19 Hospital Unit Kills 82, Injures 110
0:55
Burhan Ozbilici / AP
Turkish Officials Protest U.S. Recognizing Armenian 'Genocide'
0:30
Anupam Nath / AP
India Reports Global Record Of 314K New Daily Cases
2:55
AP Photo/Delmer Martinez
Hurricane Devastation Fuels U.S.-Bound Migration From Honduras
0:29
Mark Lennihan / AP
Johnson & Johnson Resumes Vaccine Rollout In Europe, New Warning Label
2:46
Luke Hanrahan
Game Over For Europe's Soccer Super League?
0:52
Seth Wenig / AP
Global COVID Cases Grow Despite Vaccine Efforts
0:29
Rick Bowmer / AP
U.S. Expands 'Do Not Travel' Advisories To 80% Of Countries
0:26
Alexander Zemlianichenko / AP
Alexei Navalny Being Transferred To Hospital
0:29
Nardus Engelbrecht / AP
Wildfires Damage University Of Cape Town
1:37
AP
Prince Philip Is Laid to Rest, Royal Family Honors His Legacy
1:51
AP
Global COVID-19 Deaths Top 3 Million As Vaccination Efforts Sputter
2:21
AP Photo/Rahmat Gul
The View From Kabul: Afghans Anxious About U.S. Withdrawal
0:26
Eraldo Peres / AP
Brazil's Hospitals Can't Keep Up With COVID Cases
0:37
Planet Labs / AP
Iran Enriching Uranium To 60%, Highest Level Ever
2:45
AP Images
U.S. Leaving Afghanistan: 'We Will Rue The Day,' Say Ex-Officials
0:43
Graeme Jennings / AP
U.S. Officials: China Remains Biggest Global Threat
0:37
Sapidar Palace / AP
Secretary Of State Makes Unannounced Visit To Afghanistan
2:59
Njotoge Muigai
Slow Start For COVID Vaccines In Kenya
0:26
Associated Press
Treated Fukushima Wastewater To Be Released Into Sea
0:27
Associated Press
BBC Receives Record Complaints About Prince Philip Coverage
0:22
Suez Canal Authority / Associated Press
Ever Given Incident Leads To Brief Suez Canal Pollution Spike
0:29
Lolita Baldor / AP
U.S. To Pull Out All Troops From Afghanistan By Sept. 11
0:22
Atomic Energy Organization of Iran via AP
Iran To Enrich Uranium To 60% Following Attack On Nuclear Facility
0:43
Lefteris Pitarakis / AP
Prince Harry Pays Tribute To Grandfather Prince Philip
0:35
Amr Nabil / AP
Muslims Open Ramadan With COVID Protocols
0:24
Julio Cortez / AP
3 Countries Pledge To Help Reduce Flow Of Migrants To U.S.
2:22
Luke Hanrahan
Brits Paying Close Attention To Chauvin Trial
2:11
AP
Fauci: U.S. Cases Remain 'Disturbingly High' Despite Race To Vaccinate
0:32
Tasnim News Agency via AP
Iran Frees Seized South Korean Ship Amid Dispute Over Funds
2:35
AP
Prince Philip, Husband To Queen Elizabeth II, Dies At Age 99
2:35
AP
Crowd At Buckingham Palace Reacts To Death Of Prince Philip
0:25
Orvil Samuel / AP
Volcano Erupts On Caribbean Island
0:37
Oded Balilty / AP
Holocaust Remembrance Day In Israel
0:41
Andy Wong / AP
China Warns U.S. Not To Boycott 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics
1:12
IRINN / AP
U.S. Officials Say First Day Of Talks With Iran Were Constructive
0:50
Norway Coast Guard / AP
Crew From Distressed Ship Rescued From 50-Foot Waves Near Norway
0:21
Charlie Riedel / AP
U.K. Begins Rollout Of Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine
0:24
Ebrahim Noroozi / AP
Iranian Officials Indicted In Shooting Down Of Ukrainian Plane
0:23
HUSSEIN MALLA / AP
Jordan Prince Says He's Still Loyal To Brother After Coup Allegations
0:30
Carolyn Kaster / AP
U.S., Iran To Begin Indirect Talks In Vienna
0:25
Chiang Ying-ying / AP
Funerals Begin For Victims Of Taiwanese Train Crash
0:41
MOHAMMAD ABU GHOSH / AP
Jordan Says It Prevented A Plot To Destabilize The Country
0:27
Abir Sultan / AP
Israeli Prime Minister Is Back In Court
1:02
Filippo Monteforte / AP
Pope Francis Pushes for Equitable Vaccination Distribution
0:20
AP
Myanmar Military Cuts Off Country's Broadband Internet
0:18
Iranian Foreign Ministry / The Associated Press
World Powers Ready To Welcome U.S. Back To Iran Nuclear Deal
0:34
hsnews.com.tw / AP
Train Crash In Taiwan Kills At Least 51
6:35
Jennifer Smart / Newsy
Shedding Light On A Clifftop Massacre In Ethiopia
0:27
Vincent Yu / AP
7 Pro-Democracy Advocates Convicted In Hong Kong For Roles In Protests
0:23
Michel Euler / AP
France Imposes Third National Lockdown As COVID-19 Cases Surge
0:15
Vincent Yu / AP
China Cuts Legislative Seats In Hong Kong