WATCH NEWSY LIVE WATCH NEWSY LIVE

WXMI: This Michigan Museum Is Preserving Art Made In The Wake Of Riots

SMS
WXMI: This Michigan Museum Is Preserving Art Made In The Wake Of Riots
March 9, 2021
March 9, 2021
The Grand Rapids Public Museum collected plywood boards that were used to cover broken windows after the riots that followed George Floyd's death.
SHOW TRANSCRIPT