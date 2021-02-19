newsy
WATCH NEWSY LIVE
WATCH NEWSY LIVE
news
Coronavirus
U.S. News
WORLD
Politics
Science/Health
Tech
Business
Entertainment
Sports
investigations
documentaries
shows
election 2020
where to watch
WTVF: Winter Weather Snarls Vaccine Delivery In Tennessee
Share
Tweet
Email
SMS
WTVF: Winter Weather Snarls Vaccine Delivery In Tennessee
February 19, 2021
February 19, 2021
Nashville leaders rerouted vaccine doses after winter weather interfered with appointments.
SHOW TRANSCRIPT
TRENDING IN
Sci/Health NEWS
1:53
KMGH
KMGH: Mom Pushes For In-Person Learning Ahead Of Deployment
0:38
Jeff Chiu / AP
San Francisco Parents Call For School To Reopen
0:19
Rogelio V. Solis / The Associated Press
Millions Without Clean Drinking Water in the South
0:36
Chris O'Meara / AP
New Study On Pfizer Vaccine Effectiveness, Storage
2:17
KMGH
KMGH: Colorado Doctor Works To Bridge Vaccine Divide
2:08
AP
Republican Vaccine Resistance: Why Experts Say Look Beyond Politics
2:21
AP
New Mars Rover Starts Search For Life After Terrifying Descent
2:34
WRTV
WRTV: Community Pantries Service More Neighbors In Need
2:13
AP
U.S. Life Expectancy Falls Amid Pandemic
2:38
Evan Vucci // ASSOCIATED PRESS
Biden Administration Vaccine Distribution Plan Follows Trump Playbook
2:33
Texas Park and Wildlife Department / AP
Texans Rescue Sea Turtles From Frigid Waters
2:59
KGTV
KGTV: Researchers Urge Us To Rethink Vaccine Development
0:41
Paul Sancya / AP
Los Angeles Setting Up Vaccine Site For Teachers
1:05
U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Anthony Nelson Jr. / Department of Defense / AP
Thousands Of Service Members Decline COVID Vaccine
2:23
Sue Johnson
WRTV: Indiana Mom Details Son's COVID-Related Complications
0:27
John Locher / AP
CDC Says Winter Storm Is Delaying Vaccine Distribution
2:45
Scripps
Florida Pushes To Vaccinate Latinos
2:05
WEWS
WEWS: Ohioans Frustrated By Confusing Vaccine Rollout
3:42
Scripps
States Slow To Vaccinate People With Disabilities
1:54
KMGH
KMGH: Coloradan Creates Website To Help Find COVID-19 Vaccines
3:22
Lindsey Theis/Newsy
Mass Vaccination Sites Have Already Seen Big Wins And Big Setbacks
2:53
AP
Experts: Texas Power Crash Came From Bad Prep, Not Wind Turbines
2:50
20th Century Fox / "The Martian"
Science Fiction And Our Fascination With Stories About Mars
1:37
AP / Shafkat Anowar
White House Doesn't Recommend Mandating Vaccines For Teachers
2:07
KNXV
KNXV: How Does The COVID Vaccine Affect Cancer Patients And Survivors?
0:20
John Locher / AP
Pfizer, BioNTech Reach Vaccine Deal With European Union
1:56
KMGH
KMGH: Denver Laundromat Covers The Cost Of Laundry For People In Need
1:13
NASA / JPL-Caltech / AP
'Perseverance' Rover To Land On Mars Thursday
0:30
Wilfredo Lee / AP
Measure Would Help Fund Technology To Track Virus Mutations
1:48
UVA Office of Communications
WTKR: Researchers Develop Intranasal COVID Vaccine
0:35
Brett Coomer / Houston Chronicle / AP
COVID Cases, Hospitalizations Continue To Drop
0:51
Evan Vucci / AP
President Biden Pushes For COVID Relief Deal In Town Hall
2:28
Scripps
Identical Twins Have Dramatically Different Reactions To COVID-19
0:55
David J. Phillip / AP
MIllions Of Texans Without Power In Freezing Temps
2:02
WXYZ
WXYZ: Michigan Hotline Helps Seniors Find Vaccine Appointments
2:08
AP
Millions Desperate As Cold Exposes Power Grid Vulnerabilities
2:05
AP / Jim Mone
Hospitals Ration N95 Masks Despite Ample Stockpiles
0:27
Michel Euler / AP
First Woman, African Chosen To Lead World Trade Organization
0:28
Gerald Herbert / AP
New Orleans Bars Shut Down For Mardi Gras
2:13
AP
Latinos Facing Multiple Barriers To Getting COVID Vaccines
3:23
Queens District Attorney's Office
Newsy Investigation: How Fake N95 Masks End Up In Hospitals
1:12
NASA / JPL-Caltech / AP
NASA's Rover To Land On Mars Thursday
0:18
LM Otero / AP
Extreme Winter Weather In Texas Spikes Oil And Gas Prices
1:34
WFTS
WFTS: Drug Used For Arthritis Could Help The Sickest COVID-19 Patients
0:27
Gallatin National Forest Avalanche Center / AP
Snowstorm Adds To Avalanche Danger
0:29
Matt Rourke / AP
Covid-19 Rapid Tests Going Unused
0:27
Seth Wenig / AP
Governors Want More Clarity, Input On Vaccines
1:13
Seth Wenig / AP
Gov. Andrew Cuomo Addresses Delayed COVID Deaths Claims
0:43
Jae C. Hong / AP
COVID Cases Drop For First Time Since November
1:37
WFTS
WFTS: Pandemic Boosts Nursing School Enrollment
2:41
Adrienne Pierre
KGTV: California Offers COVID Vaccines To Informal Caregivers
2:49
WEWS
WEWS: Ohioans With Serious Conditions Excluded From Vaccine List
2:12
WMAR
WMAR: Baltimore-Based Company Makes Johnson & Johnson Vaccines
2:04
Ryan Brennecke /The Bulletin via AP
COVID Cases Are Falling In The U.S., But The Virus Is Far From Beaten
1:19
Carolyn Kaster / AP
Congress Still Debating What To Include In COVID Relief Bill
0:25
Hans Pennink / AP
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo Accused Of Hiding COVID-19 Death Numbers
1:28
WFTS
WFTS: Ribbon Memorial Honors Lives Lost To COVID-19
0:25
Michel Spingler / AP
Amazon Suing New York Attorney General
0:20
Jerome Delay / AP
Ebola Declared Epidemic In Guinea After Three People Die
1:48
WEWS
WEWS: Technical Issues Keep Elderly Ohioans From Getting COVID Shots
0:28
Wong Maye-E / AP
Nevada Relaxes Capacity Limits For Businesses
0:54
Ted S. Warren / AP
CDC, White House Defend School Reopening Guidelines
0:50
Lynne Sladky / AP
Volunteering Efforts Drop During Pandemic
0:29
John Locher / AP
Pfizer Plans To Deliver 2 Billion Vaccine Doses By End Of Year
1:55
KGTV
KGTV: Small Vaccination Sites Target San Diego's Latino Community
0:42
Rogelio V. Solis / AP
CDC Director Urges Mask Mandates Remain
0:24
Matt Slocum / AP
U.S. Averaging Fewer COVID-19 Deaths
1:19
WFTS
WFTS: When Will Kids Get COVID-19 Vaccines?
2:31
Scripps
How Are Working Moms Managing The Pandemic?
1:11
Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services / AP
Biden Administration Amps Up Obamacare Registration Efforts
0:46
Hironori Asakawa / Kyodo News / AP
7.3 Magnitude Earthquake In Japan Causes Landslide
1:17
Eugene Hoshiko / AP
With Eye On Olympics, Japan Approves Pfizer Vaccine For Distribution
1:13
Mark Baker / AP
Once Praised For Virus Control, New Zealand Goes On Lockdown Again
1:10
Frank Augstein / AP
U.K. Hits 15M Vaccination Target for Elderly, Health Care Workers
2:43
Scripps
Study Tracks COVID-19 Survivors To Learn About Long-Term Impacts
1:36
WPTV
WPTV: Tool Helps Patients Virtually Access Emergency Room Physicians
2:41
Scripps
These Sensors May Help Cut COVID-19 Transmission Rates
0:49
Gerald Herbert / AP
Coronavirus Dulls Mardi Gras Festivities In New Orleans
2:38
Scripps
Some Americans Are Donating Their Stimulus Checks To Others In Need
1:20
Susan Walsh / AP
U.S. COVID-19 Deaths Top 480,000, But New Cases Falling In 40 States
1:18
WPTV
WPTV: Veteran Looks For Answers After He Was Denied The COVID Vaccine
2:32
KJRH
KJRH: Nurse Shares How A COVID-19 Patient Impacted His Life
2:30
WEWS
WEWS: Ohio Students Build A Solution To Uncomfortable Remote Learning
1:59
Scripps
What's Behind A Decline In COVID-19 Testing?
3:28
Scripps
New Therapy Could Help Americans Suffering From Vision Loss
2:07
Ted S. Warren / AP
CDC Releases Clearer Guidance On Reopening Schools
2:52
Scripps
This Community Works Hard To Get Seniors Vaccinated
0:23
Nelvin C. Cepeda / The San Diego Union-Tribune / AP
Retail Pharmacies To Begin Giving COVID Vaccinations
1:57
WXYZ
WXYZ: Michigan Pharmacy Waits On Vaccines To Arrive
1:45
KMGH
KMGH: Colorado Family Reunites After Being Separated By COVID
0:38
Mary Altaffer / AP
9,000 Recovering Patients Sent To NY Nursing Homes
1:56
KGTV
KGTV: Is The Pandemic Causing A Spike In Childhood Obesity?
0:24
Andy Brownbill / AP
No Fans At Australian Open Under New Lockdown
1:28
WPTV
WPTV: Would A Fine Limit PPE Litter?
0:36
Richard Vogel / AP
Vaccine Shortage Slows California Vaccine Effort
1:54
KNXV
KNXV: Inside The Push To Vaccinate On The Navajo Nation