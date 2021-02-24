WATCH NEWSY LIVE WATCH NEWSY LIVE

WTVF: Tennessee TikTok User Drove Donations To Texans In Crisis

February 24, 2021
The Tennessee man raised $7,000 in three days to buy supplies for people in need.
