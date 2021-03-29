WATCH NEWSY LIVE WATCH NEWSY LIVE

WTVF: Tennessee Man Calls For More Funding For His Fellow Farmers

SMS
WTVF: Tennessee Man Calls For More Funding For His Fellow Farmers
March 29, 2021
March 29, 2021
As part of President Biden's COVID relief bill, $5 billion will go to Black, Hispanic, Native American or Asian American farmers.
SHOW TRANSCRIPT