WATCH NEWSY LIVE WATCH NEWSY LIVE

WTVF: Doctors Write Tributes To Honor Unsung Heroes Of The Pandemic

SMS
WTVF: Doctors Write Tributes To Honor Unsung Heroes Of The Pandemic
February 20, 2021
February 20, 2021
The two Tennessee-based doctors are going out of their way to make sure everyone is getting the credit they deserve.
SHOW TRANSCRIPT