WATCH NEWSY LIVE WATCH NEWSY LIVE

WTMJ: Why Lawmakers Say Inmates' Stimulus Money Should Pay Restitution

SMS
WTMJ: Why Lawmakers Say Inmates' Stimulus Money Should Pay Restitution
March 25, 2021
March 25, 2021
A Wisconsin state senator is co-sponsoring a bill that says COVID-19 recovery money going to incarcerated should first satisfy any restitution.
SHOW TRANSCRIPT