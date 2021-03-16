newsy
WATCH NEWSY LIVE
WATCH NEWSY LIVE
news
Coronavirus
U.S. News
WORLD
Politics
Science/Health
Tech
Business
Entertainment
Sports
investigations
documentaries
shows
election 2020
where to watch
WTMJ: Facebook Debuts New Features To Help People Find COVID Shots
Share
Tweet
Email
SMS
WTMJ: Facebook Debuts New Features To Help People Find COVID Shots
March 16, 2021
March 16, 2021
The social media giant partnered with Boston Children's hospital to connect people to available vaccine appointments.
SHOW TRANSCRIPT
TRENDING IN
Sci/Health NEWS
0:22
Eraldo Peres / AP
Brazil Names Fourth Health Minister Since Pandemic Began
0:18
Mark Schiefelbein / AP
China Approves Fourth COVID Vaccine
1:57
Scripps
Florida's Economy Continues To Rebound
2:39
Scripps
Many Undocumented Immigrants Left Out Of Pandemic Relief Package
1:47
WTVF
WTVF: Understanding Vaccine Guilt
0:48
Jacquelyn Martin / AP
President Biden, VP Harris Travel For COVID Relief Rescue Plan
1:37
KNXV
KNXV: Why Some Parents Are Rushing To Sign Kids Up For Vaccine Trials
0:53
Frank Augstein / AP
Sweden Joins List Of Nations Halting AstraZeneca COVID-19 Vaccine
1:58
WRTV
WRTV: Inside The NCAA's Efforts To Keep Athletes Healthy
0:37
Haven Daley / AP
CDC Examining If 3 Feet Is Safe Distancing In Schools
0:42
Rick Bowmer / AP
CDC Director Worried About Growing Travel Numbers
0:22
Matt Williamson / The Enterprise-Journal / AP
Mississippi Opens Up Vaccine Eligibility
3:03
Scripps
Inside A New York Hospital After A Year Of COVID-19
2:15
Marc Schumann
KNXV: Arizona Teacher Creates A Documentary Showcasing Students
0:31
Alessandra Tarantino / AP
Several EU Countries Suspend AstraZeneca COVID Vaccine Use
0:34
Jonah Sykes / Berkshire Community College / AP
Yo-Yo Ma Celebrates Second COVID Vaccine With Performance
0:30
J. Scott Applewhite / AP
Environment Complicates Democratic Push For Infrastructure Plan
0:35
Manuel Balce Ceneta / AP
Biden Administration Kicks Off COVID Relief Messaging Tour
2:37
Scripps
Nonprofit Connects Small Business Owners To Share Survival Tips
1:06
Scripps
Will 'Vaccine Passports' Become A Reality?
0:32
Mark J. Terrill / AP
California's Largest Counties Move Toward Phased Reopening
3:07
KNXV
Pandemic Aid Package Makes Health Insurance More Affordable For Some
1:57
WFTS
WFTS: More Kids Are Needed As Volunteers For Vaccine Trials
0:40
Andrew Harnik
Yellen Says Low Risk Of Inflation From Stimulus Checks
0:25
Ted S. Warren / AP
27% Of U.S. Adults Have Received At Least 1 Dose
0:48
Kevin Hagen / AP
New York City Honors Victims Of COVID
0:55
Evan Vucci / AP
Fauci Says CDC Guidelines Could Loosen By July 4
2:39
AP Photo/Shafkat Anowar
Global Study Finds Young Adults At Higher Risk Of Mental Health Issues
2:40
Scripps
Is Racism A Public Health Emergency?
1:54
AP
Convincing Republicans To Get Vaccine A Tough Task For GOP Leaders
2:40
Scripps
WTXL: Floridians Trek Across The State For COVID Shots
1:18
WTVF
WTVF: Tennessee Principal Pulls Double Duty As A Bus Driver
3:19
WXMI
WXMI: How COVID-19 Changed The Fashion World
3:35
U.S. National Archives
Lessons Learned: Our History Fighting Of Floods
1:36
WFTS
WFTS: Florida Doctors Fear Spring Break May Increase Variant Cases
1:40
KGTV
KGTV: Couple Uses The Pandemic To Help Rebuild Paradise, California
2:17
Scripps
When Will Travel Rebound?
1:50
WTKR
WTKR: Virginia Farmers Plant Flags To Honor COVID Victims
3:01
Scripps
The Future Of Telehealth
2:07
KOAA
KOAA: How Health Care Workers Learned To Cope During The Pandemic
2:05
KGTV
KGTV: Tips To Catch Kids Up On Socialization Skills
1:23
AP
Hope Heightens For Return to Normalcy as Vaccinations Ramp Up
4:13
Nati Harnik / AP
Those Who Live And Work Near Levees All Want Something Different
2:59
Scripps
Rhode Island Tourist Destination Rushes To Vaccinate Residents
2:39
Scripps
When Can We Stop Wearing Masks?
2:29
UC Davis
KGTV: COVID 'Long Haulers' Turn To Physical Therapy And Exercise
0:30
Seth Wenig / The Associated Press
Police Arrest Woman Seen Assaulting Uber Driver in Viral Video
1:27
Johnson & Johnson
WTVF: Tennessee Won't Require Proof Of Eligibility For COVID Vaccines
0:50
Alex Brandon / The Associated Press
President Biden Condemns Crimes Against Asian Americans
0:35
Andrew Harnik / The Associated Press
President Hopeful After Signing COVID Aid Package
2:36
WEWS
WEWS: Cleveland Clinic Doctors Reflect On One Year Of The Pandemic
2:18
Dignity Health
KNXV: Arizona Health Care Workers Mark A Grim Milestone
2:33
Scripps
New COVID Relief May Help Parents Put Food On The Table
0:33
Damian Dovarganes / AP
U.S. To Pass 100 Million Total Doses Administered
1:09
John Locher / AP
Pres. Biden Says 'Good Chance' Americans Can Gather On July 4
1:08
Andrew Harnik / AP
President Biden Signs $1.9 Trillion COVID Relief Bill Into Law
2:29
WTMJ
WTMJ: Milwaukee Clinic Works To Vaccinate American Indian Community
0:31
Ad Council
Former Presidents, First Ladies Encourage Vaccinations
2:41
AP
Is There Really $1 Trillion In Unspent COVID Aid? Not Quite
0:25
NASA / JPL-Caltech via AP
NASA's Perseverance Rover Sends Back Audio From Mars
1:52
KNXV
KNXV: Some Restaurants Struggle To Staff Back Up
0:35
Luca Bruno / AP
World Marks One Year Since WHO Declared COVID-19 A Pandemic
0:26
Jeffrey McWhorter / AP
Texas Rangers' New 40,000-Seat Stadium Will Open At 100% Capacity
1:47
KMGH
KMGH: Couple Offers Rides To Health Care Workers During Winter Weather
1:25
WTVF
WTVF: What A Drop In Pediatric Hospitalization Is Teaching Doctors
1:45
WXYZ
WXYZ: Detroit Nurse Reflects On A Year Fighting COVID-19
0:46
Themba Hadebe / AP
Advocates Want Wealthy Nations To Help Poorer Ones Get Vaccine Access
0:30
David Zalubowski / AP
U.S. Plans To Buy Additional 100M Doses From Johnson & Johnson
0:29
Steve Helber / AP
Judge: Texas Can Remove Planned Parenthood From Medicaid
2:58
Darby Duffin
Reactions Differ As Texas Lifts COVID Restrictions
0:30
Frank Augstein / AP
COVID Variants Make Up 51% Of New York City Cases
1:26
Alex Brandon / AP
COVID Relief Bill Heads To President's Desk
0:38
Alex Brandon / AP
Mixed Reactions To $1.9 Trillion Relief Deal
3:13
Scripps
Inside A COVID-19 Call Center
0:29
Hiro Komae / AP
Japan Marks 10 Years Since Fukushima
2:50
Newsy
Many Americans Report Weight, Sleep Changes A Year Into Pandemic
1:35
AP
Vaccination Surge Sees Snags, Confusion In Race To Prevent COVID Spike
2:04
AP / Ted S. Warren
TSA Offers Tips As Travelers Return To Airports
2:25
WCPO
WCPO: Struggling To Find A Therapist? You're Not Alone
0:35
Phil Sears / AP
Texts Seem To Show Wealthy FL County Got Vaccine Priority
0:31
J. Scott Applewhite / AP
Congress Approves $1.9 Trillion COVID-19 Relief Package
1:58
WPTV
WPTV: Seniors Make Plans To Reunite With Family After CDC Guidance
1:38
KSHB
KSHB: Women Struggle With How To Return To Work Post-Pandemic
1:28
WTVF
WTVF: Nashville Prepares For Its First COVID-19 Mass Vaccination Site
0:31
David Zalubowski / AP
White House Says 18.5 Million Vaccines Distributed This Week
0:20
Evan Vucci / AP
President Biden To Address The Nation On Pandemic's Anniversary
0:18
Eric Gay / AP
Mask Mandate, Restrictions Lifted In Texas Today
0:53
J. Scott Applewhite / AP
House Will Vote On $1.9T COVID Relief Bill Today
0:31
Marcio Jose Sanchez / AP
Los Angeles School District Strikes Deal With Teachers
0:42
Mark Thiessen / AP
Alaska Becomes First State To Open Up Vaccines To All
0:28
Mark Schiefelbein / AP
China, Russia To Build Lunar Station Possibly On The Moon
1:56
Video Blocks
Study Finds Community More Likely Than Workplace For COVID Spread
1:55
AP / Marco Ugarte
Mexico Relies On New Chinese Vaccines To Fight COVID-19
1:54
WPTV
WPTV: Experts Predict A Rebound In College Enrollment
0:38
Kathy Willens / AP
New York City To Reopen Public High Schools
2:17
WXYZ
WXYZ: Michiganders Struggle To Find Available Vaccines