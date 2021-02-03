newsy
WATCH NEWSY LIVE
WATCH NEWSY LIVE
news
Coronavirus
U.S. News
WORLD
Politics
Science/Health
Tech
Business
Entertainment
Sports
investigations
documentaries
shows
election 2020
where to watch
WTMJ: Mom Meets Daughter She Gave Birth To While Fighting COVID-19
Share
Tweet
Email
SMS
WTMJ: Mom Meets Daughter She Gave Birth To While Fighting COVID-19
February 3, 2021
February 3, 2021
The Wisconsin mother was in a medically induced coma when she gave birth to her daughter.
SHOW TRANSCRIPT
TRENDING IN
U.S. NEWS
2:19
rian van der Brug/Los Angeles Times via AP, Pool
Are We Closer To COVID-19 Herd Immunity?
2:36
Scripps
New Law Looks To Attract More Diverse Pilots To The Skies
2:15
Senior Airman Amanda Bodony / DVIDS
Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick Among Few To Lie In Honor
2:52
AP
Advocates Cite More Guilty Pleas As COVID Disrupts Courts
0:30
Susan Walsh / AP
Rep. McCarthy Meets With Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene
1:12
Ashlee Rezin Garcia / Chicago Sun-Times / AP
Schools Facing Pressure To Reopen Despite Pandemic
0:46
Julio Cortez / AP
U.S. Capitol Police Expected To Hold No-Confidence Vote
1:48
KGTV
KGTV: Girl Scouts Find New Ways To Sell Cookies
0:28
Jim Mone / AP
Minneapolis Police Department Enforcing New Body Camera Policy
1:49
AP
2 FBI Agents Killed, 3 Others Injured In Florida Shootout
1:10
Evan Vucci / AP
Active Hate Groups Decline For Second Year
0:23
Butch Dill / AP
Stacey Abrams Nominated For Nobel Peace Prize
0:33
Rochester Police Department / AP
Officers Suspended After Pepper Spraying 9-Year-Old Girl
1:06
John Minchillo / AP
Heavy Winter Storm Progresses In Northeast U.S.
1:33
WFTS
WFTS: Buccaneers Player Helps Student Suit Up Before The Super Bowl
0:31
John Minchillo / AP
Decision To Charge Capitol Police Officer Pending
0:49
Ellume
U.S. Agrees To $231M Deal For At-Home Test Kits
0:37
Ashlee Rezin Garcia / Chicago Sun-Times / AP
Negotiations Between Chicago Schools, Teachers Union Continues
0:30
Cheryl Gerber / Johnson & Johnson / AP
Johnson & Johnson To Provide 100M Vaccine Doses By July
0:28
Marta Lavandier / AP
2 FBI Agents Killed, 3 Others Injured In Florida Shootout
0:29
Andrew Harnik / AP
Officer Brian Sicknick To Lie In Honor At Capitol
0:22
Jose Luis Magana / AP
Capitol Denies Sledding Requests Due To Security Concerns
0:23
John Minchillo / AP
Northeast Braces For Heavy Snowfall
3:32
Evan Vucci/AP
How President Biden Might Confront Policing Issues In First 100 Days
0:21
ROCHESTER POLICE DEPARTMENT / AP
Bodycam Footage Shows Rochester Police Pepper-Spray 9-Year-Old Girl
0:35
Jae C. Hong / AP
California Grapples With Reopening Schools
0:36
Ron Harris / AP
CDC Expands 'Places' Tool to Target COVID Vaccines
1:44
Scripps
Where Does Stimulus Money Come From?
1:37
Evan Vucci / AP
Donald Trump Parts Ways With 5 Impeachment Lawyers
1:34
AP
Teachers Push Back Against School Reopenings Without Vaccines, Testing
0:44
Joe Mahoney / AP
Midwest, Northeast Brace For More Winter Weather
1:43
WFTS
WFTS: Football Fan Continues His Super Bowl Tradition
2:14
Scripps
Pet Pantries See Skyrocketing Need From Struggling Families
1:19
AP
President Biden To Reveal Commission To Study Reforming Supreme Court
1:16
Noah Berger/AP
Mudslides Cause Mayhem As It Snows In Paradise
1:29
Jeff Roberson / AP
Cori Bush Changing Offices Over 'Attacks' From Marjorie Taylor Greene
2:46
Scripps
Chicago Mural Honors Lives Lost By Police Violence
1:17
AP
New Surge Spreads In The U.S. As Third Vaccine Is Within Reach
1:15
West Platte Elementary
KSHB: Students Face Off For A Super Bowl Reading Challenge
2:48
Scripps
School District Turns Savings From Solar Panels Into Teacher Raises
2:32
Scripps
Activists Find New Ways To Continue Missions During The Pandemic
2:32
Scripps
Program Ships Fresh Seafood To Food Banks
2:31
Scripps
Experts Warn Misinformation Campaigns Are On The Rise
1:07
Hans Pennink / AP
New York Severely Undercounted Nursing Home COVID Deaths
0:33
Julio Cortez / AP
FBI Seeking Info On Suspect Who Planted Pipe Bombs Near Capitol
0:30
Carolyn Kaster / AP
John Lewis Memorial To Replace Confederate Monument
0:46
Elaine Thompson / AP
Nurses Feel Hopeful With Lower Cases, Vaccines
3:34
Scripps
This Program Offers Free Tutoring To Students Of Front-Line Workers
2:39
Scripps
The Impact Of Misinformation On Minority Communities
2:15
Johnson & Johnson via AP
Study: J&J COVID-19 Vaccine 72% Effective in U.S.
2:41
AP
In Years Before Riot, Congress Kept Knocking Down Plans For A Fence
0:45
Alex Brandon /AP
Full Troop Withdrawal From Afghanistan In Question
0:31
Andrew Welsh-Huggins / AP
Columbus Police Chief Forced Out
0:22
J. Scott Applewhite / AP
Capitol Police Chief Wants Permanent Fencing
3:08
Joanna Yung
Digital Nomads Are Taking 'Working Remotely' To A Whole New Level
4:27
AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File
Experts Say QAnon Likely To Keep Evolving Even Without Trump In Office
0:39
Carlos Barria / AP
U.S. Willing To Return To Iran Nuclear Deal
0:29
Paul Sancya / AP
Census Bureau Aims To Deliver Data By April
2:16
Taking A Look At Manipulated Images On Social Media
0:25
John Minchillo / AP
DHS Warns Of 'Heightened Threat' Of Violence
2:47
Instagram / vfxchrisume
Deepfake Videos Are Getting Better, And The Pentagon Is Worried
0:41
The White House / AP
Federal Agencies To Study Vaccine Effectiveness On COVID Variants
2:59
Scripps
Tips To Separate Fact From Fiction In Your Newsfeed
1:33
UW Health
Experts Say Those Already Vaccinated Should Still Wear Mask
0:28
Tony Gutierrez / AP
Biden Administration Considering COVID Tests For Domestic Travel
0:55
Evan Vucci / AP
President Biden Signs Executive Orders For Racial Equity
2:07
KMGH
KMGH: Denver Tattoo Artist Goes Viral
1:07
Evan Vucci / AP
Biden Administration Promises 'Wartime' Boost In Vaccine Supply
0:47
Sait Serkan Gurbuz / AP
Harriet Tubman Could Replace President Andrew Jackson On The $20 Bill
1:22
U.S. Army
Thousands Of National Guard Members To Stay In D.C. Into Mid-March
0:26
Shafkat Anowar / AP
Man Charged With Encouraging Mob Before Capitol Riot
0:36
Charlie Neibergall / AP
Severe Weather Sweeps Through Different Parts Of The Country
0:22
Evan Vucci / AP
President Biden Boosts U.S. Products In Government Contracts
1:47
AP
New Film School Honors Trailblazing Actor Sidney Poitier
2:00
WCPO
WCPO: Inside Ohio's Effort To Vaccinate Veterans
2:32
AP Images
Anti-Abortion Community Grapples With COVID-19 Vaccines Amid Pandemic
0:25
Alex Brandon / AP
Dr. Fauci Warns Of New COVID Variants Spreading In The U.S.
2:01
WEWS
WEWS: Early Childhood Educators Demand COVID Vaccines
1:03
Charlie Neibergall / AP
Severe Weather Affects Vaccination Sites
2:59
NiemanLab, Philip Napoli
These Websites 'Masquerade' As Local News, Share Partisan Messages
2:13
AP
Pres. Biden's New Executive Orders Will Focus On Policing And Prisons
2:29
Scripps
Here's How You Can Spot Fake Political News
0:39
Evan Vucci / AP
President Biden Reverses Military Transgender Ban
2:49
Scripps
This Curriculum Helps Students Spot False Information
2:42
Zach Cusson / Newsy
Abortion Pill Providers Forced To Cancel Shipments To Patients
0:22
Ted S. Warren / AP
Protesters Gather After Tacoma, WA, Officer Drives Through Crowd
0:46
Brynn Anderson / AP
Buccaneers To Face Chiefs In Super Bowl
2:54
KMGH
KMGH: Former Marine Walks Nearly 9,000 Miles For Cancer Patients
0:23
Justin L. Mack / The Indianapolis Star / AP
5 Dead In Indianapolis Shooting
2:35
Scripps
Tips To Avoid Falling Into A Fake News Trap
2:44
Trump Could Face New Legal Headaches As An Ex-President
0:24
Patrick Semansky / AP
Fauci Says He Got Death Threats While on Task Force
0:44
Alex Brandon / AP
Dr. Birx: Trump Used Graphs I Didn't Make
1:16
Rebecca Blackwell / AP
House Sends Impeachment Article to Senate
1:37
Ashlee Rezin Garcia / AP
Chicago Teachers Union Defies Reopening Order
1:20
Ross D. Franklin /AP
Sen. McCain's Widow, Arizona Governor Shrug Off GOP Censure