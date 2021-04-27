WATCH NEWSY LIVE WATCH NEWSY LIVE

WTKR: New Vaccine Could Protect Against COVID-19, Other Coronaviruses

SMS
WTKR: New Vaccine Could Protect Against COVID-19, Other Coronaviruses
April 27, 2021
April 27, 2021
Researchers at the University of Virginia and Virginia Tech are working on a new vaccine that could protect against COVID-19 and other coronaviruses.
SHOW TRANSCRIPT