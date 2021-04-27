newsy
WATCH NEWSY LIVE
WATCH NEWSY LIVE
news
U.S. News
WORLD
Politics
Science/Health
Tech
Business
Entertainment
Sports
investigations
documentaries
shows
coronavirus
where to watch
WTKR: New Vaccine Could Protect Against COVID-19, Other Coronaviruses
Share
Tweet
Email
SMS
WTKR: New Vaccine Could Protect Against COVID-19, Other Coronaviruses
April 27, 2021
April 27, 2021
Researchers at the University of Virginia and Virginia Tech are working on a new vaccine that could protect against COVID-19 and other coronaviruses.
SHOW TRANSCRIPT
TRENDING IN
Sci/Health NEWS
0:45
John Raby / AP
West Virginia Offering Young People A Savings Bond For Taking Vaccine
2:51
Patrick Semansky // ASSOCIATED PRESS
Dr. Fauci: More Challenges For Vaccines Ahead In The Next 100 Days
2:53
WRTV
WRTV: Indiana College Students Help Vaccinate Their Peers
0:41
Mark Lennihan / AP
CDC Relaxes Guidelines For Wearing Masks Outside
2:25
WXYZ
WXYZ: Continued Border Closure Complicates Family Connections
4:19
Newsy
Complex Obstacles As Latino Vaccine Numbers Lag Behind Cases
1:00
Manish Swarup / AP
India Reports 320,000 New COVID-19 Cases
0:39
Mark Lennihan / AP
New U.S. COVID Cases Drop Sharply, Deaths Lowest Since October
2:30
Scripps
Inside The Effort To Vaccinate The Somali Community In Minneapolis
1:55
WXYZ
WXYZ: Michigan Vaccine Providers Report A Drop In Demand
3:24
WTMJ
Why You Shouldn't Skip The Second COVID Shot
0:40
Cecilia Fabiano / LaPresse / AP
European Union Planning To Admit U.S. Travelers Again
0:36
Nicolas Datiche / AP
Olympics To Announce New Pandemic Playbook
1:34
Anupam Nath // ASSOCIATED PRESS
U.S. Will Share AstraZeneca Vaccines, Pledges Aid To India
0:41
Matthias Schrader / AP
U.S. To Share Up To 60M AstraZeneca Doses With The World
1:44
WPTV
WPTV: ICU Nurse Uses Art To Heal
1:24
Scripps
Here's How COVID-19 Restrictions Will Impact The Address To Congress
0:49
Channi Anand / AP
Countries Pledge To Help India As Cases Spike
1:03
David J. Phillip / AP
U.S. COVID Cases, Deaths and Hospitalizations Declining
1:39
KMGH
KMGH: COVID Survivor Sets Out To Run A Marathon
0:22
Matthias Schrader / AP
EU Sues AstraZeneca Over Delayed Vaccine Deliveries
2:00
WXYZ
WXYZ: Monitoring Michigan's COVID 'Breakthrough Cases'
0:32
Rick Bowmer / AP
EU To Allow Vaccinated U.S. Tourists To Visit This Summer
1:28
Mark Lennihan / AP
Health Officials Push Johnson & Johnson Vaccine Confidence
1:06
Storyblocks
What's The Risk Of A Gathering Of 40 Or More After The Vaccine?
2:31
Scripps
WPTV: Some Florida Nursing Homes Consider Mandating Vaccinations
2:36
Scripps
Two San Diego Businesses Become 'Roommates' To Cut Costs
3:54
Scripps
Massachusetts Town Prioritizes Vaccinating Shift Workers
1:18
AP
Fire in Baghdad COVID-19 Hospital Unit Kills 82, Injures 110
2:20
KMGH
KMGH: Denver Hair Salon Pushes To Fully Reopen
2:23
KGTV
KGTV: App Helps Prevent COVID Cases Across California
3:04
AP Photo/Jeff Chiu
Some Colleges Will Require Students To Be Vaccinated
2:10
AP
As U.S. Leans On Vaccines To Contain Spread, COVID-19 Surges Elsewhere
2:39
Scripps
Why This Texas Restaurant Owner Is Keeping Some COVID Restrictions
3:52
Scripps
California Company Uses 3D Printing To Build Sustainable Homes
2:50
Scripps
Towns On State Borders Live With Varying COVID-19 Restrictions
1:00
Matt Rourke / AP
U.S. Resumes Giving Johnson And Johnson Vaccine With Warning
0:57
Marta Lavandier / AP
CDC Panel Recommends Lifting Pause On J&J Vaccine
0:22
CDC Recommends Pregnant People Get Vaccinated
0:49
Evan Vucci / AP
Climate Summit Ends With Focus On Technology
0:39
Ted S. Warren / AP
Washington State Entering Fourth Wave Of Coronavirus
2:02
WXYZ
WXYZ: Tracking COVID-19 Transmission In Kids
0:41
Matt Dunham / AP
Greta Thunberg Criticizes Climate Response
1:27
WEWS
WEWS: Ohio Struggles To Hire Enough Mental Health Care Workers
2:10
WXMI
WXMI: FDA Could Lower Nicotine Levels In Cigarettes
3:03
WXYZ
COVID-19 Fuels Demand For Lung And Heart Transplants
1:40
WCPO
WCPO: Advice On What To Do If You Get COVID Between Shots
1:48
WRTV
WRTV: What's Behind Vaccine Hesitancy In Indiana?
0:25
Irfan Khan / Los Angeles Times / AP
New COVID Variants Detected At Texas A&M Lab
0:43
David Zalubowski / AP
Federal Panel To Analyze Johnson & Johnson Vaccine
0:27
Aubrey Gemignani / NASA / AP
SpaceX Launches Crew Of Astronauts To Space Station
2:17
Kin Cheung / AP
What's The Link Between NFTs And Climate Change?
3:27
Charles Krupa/AP
The Ugly Truth About U.S. Recycling System: It's Garbage
0:24
Mark Lennihan / AP
Study: J&J Vaccine 66% Effective Against COVID-19
3:45
KMGH
KMGH: Colorado Couple Details The Long Road To COVID Recovery
0:30
Anupam Nath / AP
India Reports Global Record Of 314K New Daily Cases
0:33
Charles Krupa / AP
CDC Study: Vaccine Safe For Pregnant Women
2:11
WTXL
WTXL: Nursing Homes Get Creative To Encourage Staff Vaccinations
2:24
WMAR
WMAR: FDA Raises Concerns After Inspecting Emergent BioSolutions
5:41
Newsy
How To Shrink Cows’ Huge Carbon Footprint
1:56
WXYZ
WXYZ: Michigan Sees A Drop In COVID Cases
1:04
Kay Nietfeld / dpa-Pool / AP
President Biden Kicks Off 2-Day Climate Summit
0:31
Marcio Jose Sanchez / AP
Daily COVID-19 Vaccinations Dip Even As More People Eligible For Shots
2:34
Newsy
Pay-As-You-Throw Garbage Programs Growing Across U.S.
2:27
Edward Whitmore
Eagle Watchers Help Monitor Thriving Eagle Population
0:58
Evan Vucci / AP
President Biden Celebrates 200 Million-Vaccine Milestone
1:40
Graeme Jennings / Washington Examiner Pool via AP
President Biden's NASA Nominee Pledges Robust Space Program
0:29
Craig Mitchelldyer / AP Images for Portland Public Schools
Democrats Aim To Go Green With School Buses
2:32
Scripps
KGTV: A Plant-Based Vaccine Is In The Works
2:14
Newsy
Providers Are Working To Swap Out Paused J&J COVID Vaccines
0:25
Caleb Jones / AP
Hawaii Launching Vaccine Passports For Travel Between Its Islands
3:01
Food Rescue Hero
Food Rescue Apps Helping To Curb Millions Of Pounds Of Waste
1:55
KMGH
KMGH: Inside Denver's Effort To Vaccinate Underserved Communities
0:29
Mark Lennihan / AP
Johnson & Johnson Resumes Vaccine Rollout In Europe, New Warning Label
1:49
WXYZ
WXYZ: Detroit Leaders Encourage Others To Get Vaccinated
4:20
NASA
Disasters Intensify With Climate Change, Carry Billion Dollar Costs
0:25
Carlos Giusti / AP
Biden Administration Releases $8B For Puerto Rico
0:20
U.S. Coast Guard / AP
Coast Guard Ends Search For Seacor Power Survivors
0:52
Seth Wenig / AP
Global COVID Cases Grow Despite Vaccine Efforts
2:24
Scripps
This COVID Vaccine Site Serves Deaf Refugees In Rochester, New York
0:24
Peter Dejong / AP
EU Agency Links J&J Vaccine, Blood Clots
0:29
Rick Bowmer / AP
U.S. Expands 'Do Not Travel' Advisories To 80% Of Countries
1:59
WEWS
WEWS: Ohio Teens Team Up To Find Vaccine Appointments For Strangers
2:20
AP Images
Economic Benefits Unclear Under Trump Environmental Rollbacks
2:38
Videoblocks
Solar Panels Are Recyclable — But They're Still Ending Up In Landfills
1:23
NASA
Future Missions Planned After Historic First Flight On Mars
0:35
NASA / AP
NASA's Ingenuity Helicopter Takes First Flight On Mars
2:49
Pacific Northwest National Laboratory
The Promising Future Of Battery Storage On The U.S. Grid
2:36
AP
Amid Pandemic, Workplace Air Quality Standards 'All Over The Place'
1:58
WEWS
WEWS: Ohio Restaurant Owners Struggle To Staff Up
2:10
WXYZ
WXYZ: Answering COVID-19 Vaccine Questions
0:25
U.S. Embassy Seoul / AP
U.S., China Commit To Work Together On Climate Change
2:05
EMS Unlimited
KMGH: Rescue Crews Prepare For Wildfire Season
2:12
Barbara Creed
COVID Vaccines May Not Cut It For The Immunocompromised
0:51
David Zalubowski / AP
Half Of The Adults In The U.S. Have Received At Least 1 COVID Shot
2:31
Scripps
Will Environmental Changes Stick Post-Pandemic?