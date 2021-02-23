newsy
WATCH NEWSY LIVE
WATCH NEWSY LIVE
news
Coronavirus
U.S. News
WORLD
Politics
Science/Health
Tech
Business
Entertainment
Sports
investigations
documentaries
shows
election 2020
where to watch
WRTV: Principal Cuts Student's Hair To Help Restore Self-Confidence
Share
Tweet
Email
SMS
WRTV: Principal Cuts Student's Hair To Help Restore Self-Confidence
February 23, 2021
February 23, 2021
The student came to class wearing a hat because he was embarrassed by how his hair looked.
SHOW TRANSCRIPT
TRENDING IN
U.S. NEWS
0:47
Sarah Blake Morgan / AP
Ahmaud Arbery's Mother Files $1M Civil Rights Lawsuit
0:43
Rich Pedroncelli / AP
California Gov. Newsom Signs $7.6B Relief Package
0:18
John Locher / AP
Schools Will Be Allowed To Delay Standardized Testing
2:21
John Burris Law Firm
Navy Veteran Told Police Who Knelt On His Neck: 'Please Don't Kill Me'
2:12
KGMH
Review: Probe Into Elijah McClain's Death Was 'Flawed'
0:19
Dan Steinberg / AP
Simpsons Adds New Voice Actor For First Time In 30 Years
2:05
AP
Law Enforcement Missed Warnings In Days Leading Up To Capitol Attack
1:50
KSHB
KSHB: Reflecting On The Fight Against COVID-19
0:21
Evan Vucci / AP
President Biden To Visit Texas Following Deadly Winter Storm
0:30
Brynn Anderson / AP
CDC Study Says Teachers Contributed To COVID Spread At Georgia School
0:22
Rick Bowmer / AP
Court Reviewing Federal 'Family Planning' Funding
1:55
KMGH
KMGH: Elijah McClain's Parents Say New Report Exonerates Their Son
0:24
El Chapo's Wife Arrested And Accused Of Helping With Cartel, Escape
1:21
Jae C. Hong / AP
Report Faults Officers For Elijah McClain's Death
3:45
AP
'Defund the Police' Experiment Fully Underway In Austin, Texas
4:25
Chad Schnell via AP
Regulators Ban Planes After Jet Engine Rains Debris Over Denver
0:33
AP
Former NYPD Officer Claims FBI Responsible For Malcolm X's Death
1:51
Videoblocks
Experts Report Growing Case Studies Of Coronavirus-Linked Encephalitis
1:56
WTKR
WTKR: Teacher Turns Mall Food Court Into A Classroom
0:49
Randy Hoeft / The Yuma Sun / AP
Scripps Spelling Bee Will Return Virtually
2:04
WEWS
WEWS: Ohio Woman Starts Group To Help Neighbors In Need
0:20
Dan Christian Rojas / AP
United Airlines Investigating Ted Cruz's Leaked Flight Information
2:22
WXMI
WXMI: Engineering A Better Way For Deaf People To Date
0:36
Yi-Chin Lee / Houston Chronicle / AP
White House Says Texas Vaccine Distribution Should Catch Up Soon
0:41
LM Otero / AP
Some Texans Are Getting Surprising Electric Bills
2:33
Scripps
Inside A Mass Vaccination Center In Utah
1:32
AP
Pressure Mounts To Reopen Schools But Teachers Want Vaccines
1:10
Susan Walsh / AP
Garland AG Hearings Begin Monday With Vow To Battle Extremists
1:06
AP
Jet Engine Failure Drops Plane Parts in Denver-Area Front Yards
0:58
Matthew Hinton / AP
Three People Killed In New Orleans-Area Gun Store Shooting
2:23
Scripps
What Do Soaring Home Prices Signal About Economic Recovery?
1:53
KGTV
KGTV: California Girl Makes Bracelets To Encourage Nurses
3:06
CNN
Biden Plan May Put U.S. Embassy Back In Business In Havana
0:51
Brett Coomer / Houston Cronicle / AP
Pres. Biden Declares Major Disaster In Winter-Ravaged Texas
2:15
WXMI
WXMI: 'Bread Elves' Donate Extra Loaves To A Michigan Food Pantry
2:12
WCPO
WCPO: Therapy Animals Spread Joy To Health Care Workers
1:38
WTVF
WTVF: Doctors Write Tributes To Honor Unsung Heroes Of The Pandemic
2:12
Scripps
More Workers Relocate For A Better Quality Of Life
1:31
Mark Mulligan/Houston Chronicle via AP
Texas Crisis Is Proof The U.S. Is Badly Unprepared For Climate Change
2:37
AP Photo/Gregory Bull
U.S. Welcomes Some Asylum-Seekers Who Were Awaiting Hearings In Mexico
0:28
Dirk Lammers / AP
South Dakota Attorney General Charged After Killing Pedestrian
1:56
AP
Democrats Condemn Racist Violence After Attacks On Asian Americans
3:25
NASA
NASA's Perseverance Rover Lands On Mars
2:05
Scouts BSA
KNXV: First Class Of Female Eagle Scouts To Be Honored
10:06
NEWSY
'Under Our Roof' Follows A Family Facing One Member's Substance Use
3:04
Wildstyle Paschall
How Artists Continue To Fuel The Racial Justice Movement
0:37
Evan Vucci / AP
U.S. Looking To Firm Up Cybersecurity Defense
1:01
KXXV
KXXV: Texans Buy Hot Food For Neighbors Without Power
0:18
Ashley Landis / The Associated Press
Beyonce Offering Relief Money to Storm-Affected
1:09
David J. Phillip / AP
Texas Facing Clean Water Shortage
1:53
KMGH
KMGH: Mom Pushes For In-Person Learning Ahead Of Deployment
0:19
Rogelio V. Solis / The Associated Press
Millions Without Clean Drinking Water in the South
0:18
David J. Phillip / AP
More Than 40 People Dead Across Multiple States Due To Winter Storms
2:17
KMGH
KMGH: Colorado Doctor Works To Bridge Vaccine Divide
2:57
Black Girls Smile
Nonprofit Organization Focuses On Black Women's Mental Health
2:21
AP
New Mars Rover Starts Search For Life After Terrifying Descent
2:23
CNN; Twitter / @catchupwithit
Sen. Cruz Visits Cancún As Constituents Face Cold, Water Crisis
2:34
WRTV
WRTV: Community Pantries Service More Neighbors In Need
3:22
AP Images
QAnon 'ReQovery' Meets Reality: U.S. Is Far Behind In Deradicalization
2:13
AP
U.S. Life Expectancy Falls Amid Pandemic
2:33
Texas Park and Wildlife Department / AP
Texans Rescue Sea Turtles From Frigid Waters
0:41
Paul Sancya / AP
Los Angeles Setting Up Vaccine Site For Teachers
0:34
LM Otero / AP
FEMA Delivering Supplies To Texas During Winter Storm
1:05
U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Anthony Nelson Jr. / Department of Defense / AP
Thousands Of Service Members Decline COVID Vaccine
2:23
Sue Johnson
WRTV: Indiana Mom Details Son's COVID-Related Complications
0:19
Keith Thorpe / The Peninsula Daily News / AP
Thousands In Oregon Without Power For Days
1:02
David J. Phillip / AP
Gov. Abbott Blames Renewable Energy For Power Outages
0:31
David J. Phillip / AP
Millions Of Texans Try To Stay Warm Without Power
2:08
AP/LM Otero
Some Texas Hotels Accused Of Price Gouging As Residents Seek Shelter
3:22
Lindsey Theis/Newsy
Mass Vaccination Sites Have Already Seen Big Wins And Big Setbacks
2:53
AP
Experts: Texas Power Crash Came From Bad Prep, Not Wind Turbines
3:27
AP
Despite Justice Reform, Number Of Inmates Serving Life Still Rising
1:37
AP / Shafkat Anowar
White House Doesn't Recommend Mandating Vaccines For Teachers
0:22
Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times / AP
Captain Of California Dive Boat That Caught Fire Pleads Not Guilty
0:21
Eric Gay / AP
IRS Says Most Eligible Americans Have Gotten Stimulus Checks
0:31
Guglielmo Mangiapane / AP
Vatican's Ash Wednesday Mass Scaled Back Amid Coronavirus
1:41
KSHB
KSHB: Power Outages Frustrate Customers On Medical Devices
0:36
Christian Cooper / AP
Charges Against Amy Cooper Dropped
0:38
Leah Millis / AP
Rush Limbaugh, Conservative Talk Show Host, Dies At 70
1:56
KMGH
KMGH: Denver Laundromat Covers The Cost Of Laundry For People In Need
1:27
AP Photo / David J. Phillip
Texans Take To TikTok To Document Freeze, Power Outages
1:02
Ron Schwane / AP
Black Franchise Owner Files Discrimination Suit Against McDonald's
0:46
Evan Vucci / AP
President Rejects Plan To Wipe Out $50K In Student Debt
0:55
David J. Phillip / AP
MIllions Of Texans Without Power In Freezing Temps
2:08
AP
Millions Desperate As Cold Exposes Power Grid Vulnerabilities
2:05
AP / Jim Mone
Hospitals Ration N95 Masks Despite Ample Stockpiles
2:13
AP
Latinos Facing Multiple Barriers To Getting COVID Vaccines
0:18
LM Otero / AP
Extreme Winter Weather In Texas Spikes Oil And Gas Prices
0:27
Gallatin National Forest Avalanche Center / AP
Snowstorm Adds To Avalanche Danger
0:29
John Minchillo / AP
Capitol Rioters Linked To Extremist Groups
1:58
KATC
KATC: Woman Offers Her Business As A Break From The Cold
0:30
Patrick Semansky / AP
Sen. Ron Johnson Says Riot 'Didn't Seem Like An Armed Insurrection'
0:42
Manuel Balce Ceneta / AP
Nancy Pelosi: '9/11-Type' Commission Will Investigate Capitol Riot
1:37
WFTS
WFTS: Pandemic Boosts Nursing School Enrollment
0:30
Eric Gay / AP
CDC Issues Carbon Monoxide Warning
0:24
David J. Phillip / AP
2 Dead In Texas As Most Of U.S. Hit By Cold Snap