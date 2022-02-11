WPTV: Valentine's Day Flower Prices Are At An All-Time High

This Valentine's Day could end up costing you more than ever before, as supply chain issues drive up the price of flowers.

The phones have been ringing nonstop at florists all week, but many romantics this year are getting a case of sticker shock when they find out the price of roses.

"Prices are a little higher. People are having trouble getting employees, getting people to work, like every other business. So, the prices are going to be a little higher," says floral manager Jackie Chesher.

A dozen long stemmed red roses arranged in a vase, now up to $99 in many florists. Even in the grocery store they can be $50 to $70.

Chesher says stores are working hard this valentine's day to offer more affordable arrangements, often using other flowers besides roses.

Now, if you have your heart set on roses, but the price of long stems is giving you sticker shock, Chesher says to consider what are known as spray roses. They're often half the price.

You'll find small roses for less than $25 a dozen in some places, but many shoppers still want those long stem reds.

"That's the classic and they don't want to change from it." Chesher says, and adds that you may be able to save money on them having them delivered on Saturday instead of Valentine's day or simply picking them up yourself.





This story was originally published by John Matares on https://www.wptv.com/