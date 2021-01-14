newsy
WATCH NEWSY LIVE
WATCH NEWSY LIVE
news
Coronavirus
U.S. News
WORLD
Politics
Science/Health
Tech
Business
Entertainment
Sports
investigations
documentaries
shows
election 2020
where to watch
WPTV: Dad Recovers After Spending 223 Days Hospitalized Due To COVID
Share
Tweet
Email
SMS
WPTV: Dad Recovers After Spending 223 Days Hospitalized Due To COVID
January 14, 2021
January 14, 2021
Father of two says he thinks he contracted coronavirus from a colleague.
SHOW TRANSCRIPT
TRENDING IN
U.S. NEWS
0:56
Susan Walsh / AP
President-elect Joe Biden To Unveil Coronavirus Plan
0:26
Jose Luis Magana / AP
Investigations Opened To Examine Capitol Security Breaches
1:07
WCPO
WCPO: School District Makes Meal Time More Convenient
0:38
Jae C. Hong / AP
CDC Projects Up To 92K More Deaths Over Next Three Weeks
1:56
AP Photo/Virginia Mayo
Early Trials: Johnson & Johnson COVID Vaccine Prompts Immune Response
1:34
KSTU
KSTU: Utah Highway Patrol Prepares For Protests
0:40
Gerald Herbert / AP
Biden Urges Senate To Balance Impeachment With Other Work
1:27
WFTS
WFTS: Tracking How COVID-19 Spreads
1:05
Alex Brandon / AP
Security Stepped Up On Capitol Hill
0:28
Shafkat Anowar / AP
2 Virginia Officers Charged In Capitol Riot
1:17
J. Scott Applewhite / AP
President Trump Impeached For A Second Time
2:38
AP Photo/Julio Cortez
For Immigrants Who Fled Tyranny, Capitol Siege Felt Painfully Familiar
2:03
AP / Rick Bowmer
Vaccine Rollout Struggles Amid Surge In COVID-19 Cases
2:23
Nathaniel Reed
Pentagon Authorizes National Guard Members In D.C. To Carry Weapons
2:19
AP
Law Enforcement Prepare For Violence At State Capitols Nationwide
0:36
Wilfredo Lee / AP
Mega Millions Jackpot Hits $750 Million
0:21
Carlos Osorio / AP
Former Michigan Governor Facing Charges In Flint Water Crisis
0:21
Richard Vogel / AP
Uber, Lyft Sue California Over Independent Contractor Measure
2:13
AP Photo/Daniel Cole
COVID Variants Raise New Challenges For Health Care Workers
0:34
Attorneys for Lisa Montgomery / AP
Lisa Montgomery Is First Woman Executed Since 1953
2:58
AP
Trump Administration Executes First Female Federal Inmate in 67 years
1:28
WXYZ
WXYZ: The Push To Secure Michigan's Capitol Building
2:16
Nathaniel Reed
Pentagon Authorizes National Guard Members In D.C. To Carry Weapons
0:27
Jose Luis Magana / AP
More Than 170 Cases Opened In Connection With U.S. Capitol Riot
1:46
AP / Patrick Semansky
HHS Expands Operation Warp Speed, Releases Entire Vaccine Supply
2:02
WPTV
WPTV: Cancer Patient Raises Money For Animal Shelters
5:55
Newsy / Jennifer Smart
Police Use Of 'Less-Lethal' Munitions Has Exploded
2:38
AP
COVID Disrupts Nursing Pipeline With Graduation, Education Delays
3:10
Rico La Starza
Video: Capitol Officer Seems To Work With Rioters To Aid More Officers
0:35
Kale Wilk / The Times / AP
Moderna Says Vaccine Provides Immunity For 1 Year
0:23
Andrew Selsky / AP
Airbnb To Ban Hate Groups From Booking
0:21
Julio Cortez / AP
Gov. Cuomo Pushes Forward Marijuana Legalization
0:36
Jeff Chiu / AP
Gov. Newsom Commits To Stepping Up Vaccine Rollout
2:12
Photo Illustration by Zach Cusson / Newsy
Rising COVID-19 Cases Among VA Nurses Cause Staffing Challenges
0:28
Bebeto Matthews / AP
Officer Who Knelt On George Floyd's Neck To Be Tried Alone
0:51
Andrew Harnik / AP
2 Capitol Police Officers Suspended
1:07
National Guard Bureau
National Guard Presence In D.C. Raised To 10,000 Ahead Of Inauguration
2:24
AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File
Health Officials Work To Get To One Million Daily Vaccines
0:59
John Minchillo / AP
Law Enforcement Makes More Arrests After Capitol Riot
2:22
Cherokee Nation
Native American Tribes Navigate Hurdles Amid COVID Vaccine Rollout
0:52
Sarah Blesener / AP
New York City Ramps Up Efforts To Hit One Million Vaccinations
1:34
WPTV
WPTV: Will The Pandemic Make 'Dry January' More Difficult?
0:27
John Minchillo / AP
Fire, Police Department Members Investigated After Capitol Riots
0:30
David J. Phillip / AP
Judge Considers Defense Request To Delay Trial
0:42
Manuel Balce Ceneta / AP
Ex-Capitol Police Chief Speaks Out
0:58
J. Scott Applewhite / AP
Pelosi Shows Damaged Office On '60 Minutes'
0:21
United States Capitol Police / AP
Procession Honors Fallen Officer Brian Sicknick
0:28
John Minchillo / AP
New Video Shows Rioters Beating Capitol Police At Insurrection
2:32
KSTU
KSTU: Couple Gets Engaged After Meeting On 'Animal Crossing'
1:31
AP
Second Republican Lawmaker Calls for President Trump's Resignation
2:05
KNXV
KNXV: Sisters Start A Food Pantry For Neighbors In Need
0:59
CNN
Woman Charged After Viral New York City Hotel Video
1:35
WFTS
WFTS: This Ice Cream Shop Is Serving Up Opportunity
1:40
KMGH
KMGH: Colorado Volunteer Packs 'Welcome Home' Kits For Veterans
1:32
AP
Federal Authorities Make More Arrests In Aftermath Of Capitol Riots
2:12
Scripps
These Friendship Bracelets Are Helping Fund PPE For Front-Line Workers
1:34
WTKR
WTKR: More Young People Are Taking Up Welding
1:34
WPTV
WPTV: Florida Woman Joins National Effort To Cook Lasagna For Families
2:42
Andrew Stroth
Video Shows Chicago Police Hitting Woman With Patrol Car
1:43
President-Elect Wants Investigation Into National Guard Use Amid Riot
0:34
J. Scott Applewhite / AP
Man Pictured In Pelosi's Office During Capitol Riot Arrested
0:24
John Minchillo / The Associated Press
Lawmakers Pushed to Resign for Pro-Trump Rally, Riot Participation
0:20
John Minchillo / The Associated Press
D.C. Police Seek Help Identifying Capitol Rioters
3:07
WRTV
WRTV: Indianapolis Organization Works To Combat Youth Gun Violence
0:21
NYPD
Woman Arrested After Caught on Video Tackling Black Boy
0:22
Elaine Thompson / AP
Boeing Ordered To Pay $2.5B Over 737 MAX Troubles
2:32
AP
Defining The Chaos On Capitol Hill: Protest, Riot Or Insurrection?
3:32
Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP
Are Police Doing Enough To Track Down The Capitol Mob?
1:11
Jose Luis Magana / AP
President-Elect Joe Biden Comments On Capitol Riot Response
4:21
Newsy / Jennifer Smart
How A Violent Mob Breached The Capitol
3:35
AP
BLM Activists Decry Double Standard In Capitol Police's Timid Response
1:42
Twitter / @Ashli_Babbitt
Rioter Killed By Capitol Police Was Former D.C. National Guard Member
2:23
Spc. Aaron Good / DVIDS
Active-Duty Military Deploys To COVID-19 Hot Spots Across The U.S.
2:15
AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana
Capitol Attack Shocks The World, Hurts U.S. Global Standing
0:47
Branden Camp / AP / Brynn Anderson / AP
Ossoff, Warnock Win Georgia Senate Runoff Elections
2:37
AP Images
Former CIA, DHS, FBI: Capitol Riot Opens Pandora's Box Of Problems
2:08
AP
Impeachment, 25th Amendment Carry Different Consequences
2:31
AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes
U.S. Hits New Single Day COVID Death Toll
2:04
LM Otero / AP
Capitol Police Criticized For Response To Insurrection
0:25
Andrew Harnik / AP
Pres.-elect Biden Taps Merrick Garland For Attorney General
0:53
Shawn Thew / AP
D.C. Mayor Extends Emergency Declaration Until After Inauguration
1:09
Evan Vucci / AP
Twitter, Facebook Lock President Trump's Accounts
0:37
Manuel Balce Ceneta / AP
One Person Dead After Pro-Trump Extremists Storm U.S. Capitol
0:54
Jacquelyn Martin / AP
National Guard Was On Traffic Duty In D.C.
1:42
Associated Press
Where Was The National Guard When The Capitol Was Breached?
2:53
Luke Hanrahan
The World Watched Violence At The U.S. Capitol In 'Utter Disbelief'
2:59
AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee
Why Aren’t COVID Vaccines Getting To More People?
0:49
Lynne Sladky / AP
Miami Community Fridge Project Feeding Needy Expands
2:09
AP
Officer Who Shot Jacob Blake Will Not Face Criminal Charges In Kenosha
1:44
Jeff Wick
Washington, D.C., Prepares For Protests Over Electoral Vote Count
1:30
Grafton Police Department
Pharmacist Could Face Charges For Tampering With COVID-19 Vaccines
1:03
Marcio Jose Sanchez / AP
California Health Officials Warn Of Post-Holiday COVID Surge
0:26
Eric Gay / AP
IRS Relaunches Stimulus Check-Tracking Tool
0:32
Noah Berger / AP
Proud Boys Leader Arrested In Washington
2:37
AP
In U.S. System, Senate Majority Leader 'Really Runs The Show'
2:06
AP
History Behind Georgia's Runoff System Rooted In Race