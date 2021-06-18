WATCH NEWSY LIVE WATCH NEWSY LIVE

WPTV: Floridians Petition To Keep Weekly $300 Unemployment Benefit

SMS
WPTV: Floridians Petition To Keep Weekly $300 Unemployment Benefit
June 18, 2021
June 18, 2021
The federal benefits are set to expire for Floridians the week of June 27.
SHOW TRANSCRIPT