newsy
news
U.S. News
WORLD
Politics
Science/Health
Tech
Business
Entertainment
Sports
investigations
documentaries
shows
coronavirus
where to watch
WPTV: 70-Year-Old Boxer Trains The Next Generation
Share
Tweet
Email
SMS
WPTV: 70-Year-Old Boxer Trains The Next Generation
July 12, 2021
July 12, 2021
Charles Mooney has spent about a decade in the ring teaching others how to fight.
SHOW TRANSCRIPT
TRENDING IN
U.S. NEWS
0:25
Evan Vucci / AP
Pres. Biden Meets With City Leaders, Police On Reducing Violent Crime
1:53
Newsy
Americans Start A Closet Purge, Influx Of Donations Come In
0:54
John C. Clark / AP
Confederate Statues Removed In Charlottesville, Virginia
1:29
KMGH
KMGH: Officials Praise Denver Police, Public For Quick Action
0:54
Noah Berger / AP
Firefighters Work To Contain Wildfire In California
0:53
Pedro Portal / Miami Herald / AP
31 People Unaccounted For In Florida Condo Collapse
0:25
Ahmad Seir / AP
Top U.S. Commander To Exit Afghanistan Amid Taliban Surge
3:10
Newsy
New CDC Dog Ban Impacting Soldiers, Diplomats Overseas
2:34
Scripps
Summer Programs Aim To Support Students' Mental Health
2:37
Scripps
Fire Departments Struggle To Attract Volunteers
3:03
Scripps
Is Excess Trash An Infrastructure Problem?
3:32
Scripps
Vitiligo Activist Aims To Empower Others Through Art
2:21
Scripps
Aspiring Airline Workers Are Optimistic About Meeting Travel Demand
2:31
Scripps
How Are Animals Adapting To Climate Change?
2:35
Scripps
Coastal Towns Welcome Return Of Cruises
2:18
Scripps
Ohio Fire Department Works To Close The Field's Gender Gap
3:09
Scripps
What's Behind Rising Food Costs?
2:43
WCPO
WCPO: Veteran Turns Combat Memories Into Form Of Healing
3:23
Mary Altaffer / AP
Critical Race Theory Becomes Hot-Button Issue
Steve Helber / AP
Charlottesville, Virginia To Remove Statue Of Robert E. Lee
1:41
KSTU
KSTU: Utah Farmers Struggle To Stay Afloat Amid Drought
2:29
NPS
KGTV: Satellites Help Scientists Predict Harmful Effects Of Wildfires
1:35
Scripps
Spelling Bee Champion Looks To The Future
0:37
Matias J. Ocner / Miami Herald / AP
Death Toll In Florida Condo Collapse Now 78
2:14
WPTV
WPTV: Many Renters Face An Uncertain Future
0:45
Evan Vucci / AP
Biden Set To Sign Competition Order Targeting Big Business
1:48
KMGH
KMGH: Denver Couple Wants To Pave The Way With Marijuana Delivery
0:27
Matt Slocum / AP
Vaccinated Teachers And Students Don't Need Masks, CDC Says
2:06
WPTV
WPTV: Landlords Consider Evicting Renters As Moratorium Runs Out
1:57
Scripps
WSFL: Florida Condo Collapse Impacts Nearby Businesses
1:16
Marcio Jose Sanchez / AP
California Prepares For Another Hot Weekend
0:39
John Raoux / AP
Tropical Storm Elsa Heads Toward Northeast
1:03
John Raoux / AP
Zaila Avant-garde Wins 2021 Scripps National Spelling Bee
1:50
Koji Sasahara/AP
Tokyo State Of Emergency Leads To New Restrictions, Ban on Spectators
3:14
Newsy / Andrew Lawler
As Attacks Rise, These Security Experts Are Hunting Cyber Criminals
2:50
AP Photo / Rick Bowmer, File
Ransomware Negotiations Spark New Business For Cybersecurity Companies
2:32
Newsy
Kabul Residents Tell Newsy They Fear Taliban Return
2:53
AP
Cities Trust, But Don’t Always Verify, Safety Of High-Rises
1:08
Evan Vucci / AP
Pres. Biden: U.S. Military Mission In Afghanistan Ending On August 31
0:33
Alaska State Troopers via AP
Drought Conditions Fuel Western Wildfires, Prompt Evacuations
2:24
WSFL
WSFL: Florida Man Reflects After Avoiding Condo Collapse
2:34
WFTX
WFTX: Contractors Warn Floridians To Watch For Scammers After Storms
0:41
Rahmat Gul / AP
Pres. Biden To Address Afghanistan Withdrawal Amid Taliban Surge
1:40
KMGH
KMGH: Denver Businesses Gear Up To Welcome Baseball Fans
0:49
Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks / AP
Wildlife Officials Searching For Bear In Deadly Attack
1:08
Tommy Martino / AP
Heat Wave Linked To At Least 116 Deaths In Oregon
2:02
KMGH
KMGH: Colorado Couple Contracts COVID-19 After Being Vaccinated
0:53
Gerald Herbert / AP
Recovery Efforts Begin At Site Of Collapsed Condo
0:41
Al Diaz / Miami Herald / AP
Search At Surfside Condo Site Shifts To Recovery Operation
3:07
WTRV
The Science: COVID-19, School Masking And The Delta Variant
1:52
AP Photo/Dieu Nalio Chery, File
Haiti In Turmoil After Assassination Of President Jovenel Moïse
2:42
Scripps
Group Helps Support Aspiring Women Brewers
2:37
Andrew Dvorscak
Millions Planning To Change Their Jobs As COVID Cases Decrease
0:30
Instagram / @soulcapofficial
Swim Cap Designed For Natural Black Hair To Be Reviewed
0:33
Instagram / @ck3thethrill
Naval Academy Graduate Allowed To Pursue NFL Career
1:46
Newsy / Megan Smith
Scripps National Spelling Bee Returns To TV With 11 Finalists
2:24
KNXV
KNXV: Will Wildfires Change Arizona's Desert Ecosystem?
0:27
NOAA via AP
Tropical Storm Elsa Makes Landfall Along Florida Gulf Coast
1:38
KGTV
KGTV: Delta Variant Is Now Dominant COVID-19 Strain In California
Gerald Herbert / AP
Bodycam Footage Prompts New FBI Look Into Death Of Ronald Greene
1:32
WPTV
WPTV: Florida Man Grieves Loss Of Beloved Grandma In Condo Collapse
0:49
Evan Vucci / AP
President Biden: Damage Appears Minimal From Massive Ransomware Attack
1:02
Matias J. Ocner / Miami Herald / AP
Surfside Death Toll Hits 46 As Enters 14th Day
3 Law Enforcement Officers Shot, Wounded In Chicago
3:18
AP
Educators Look To Determine Ways To Address COVID Learning Losses
0:29
Chris Pizzello / Invision / AP
Britney Spears' Longtime Lawyer Files To Resign
0:25
Kevin Hagen / AP
Eric Adams Wins NYC Democratic Mayoral Primary
1:59
KMGH
KMGH: Colorado Works To Fix Pre-K Teacher Shortage
0:51
Lynne Sladky / AP
Surfside Condo Collapse: At Least 36 Dead, More Than 100 Missing
3:36
AP Images
As Afghan Taliban Take Territory, Military Offensive To Come 'Soon'
0:22
Steven Senne / AP
Gas Prices Spike After OPEC+ Meeting Is Called Off
2:42
Scripps
Firefighter Shortage Raises Concerns Amid Intensifying Wildfires
2:28
WPTV
WPTV: Florida Doctors Worry As COVID-19 Cases Rise Again
0:20
Kathy Willens / AP
NHL Goaltender Matiss Kivlenieks, 24, Dies In Fireworks Accident
1:43
Lynne Sladky / AP
4 More Victims Found At Site Of Surfside Condo Collapse; 32 Dead
2:41
Scripps
What To Know About The Delta Variant
0:46
Evan Agostini / Invision / AP
Nikole Hannah-Jones Chooses Howard Over UNC-Chapel Hill
2:28
Lynne Sladky / AP
Surfside Rescue Efforts Continue With Elsa Approaching
0:29
Rahmat Gul / AP
Afghan Military Says U.S. Left Bagram Airfield At Night Without Notice
1:46
WXYZ
WXYZ: 'Kid Santa' Helps Michigan Families Impacted By Flooding
2:11
Scripps
Meet 2 Finalists Of The Scripps National Spelling Bee
2:03
KMGH
KMGH: Kid Translators Help Patients Get Their COVID Shot
0:48
Jenny Kane / AP
Ransomware Attack Affects Hundreds of Businesses
1:46
WSFL
WSFL: Restaurants Step Up To Help Those Impacted By Condo Collapse
1:06
Ross D. Franklin / AP
Almost 100 Dead in Oregon as Heatwave Continues
0:43
Jim Lo Scalzo / AP
Fauci: Most U.S. COVID-19 Deaths Now Preventable
2:04
WCPO
WCPO: Vaccinated Ohio Couple Contracts COVID-19 While On Vacation
0:17
Fort Worth Police Department / via AP
Fort Worth Shooting Leaves 8 Injured; No Suspects in Custody
1:32
National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration
Tropical Storm Elsa Headed To Landfall On Central Cuba Coast
0:29
Lynne Sladky / AP
Surfside Condo Search And Rescue Continues After Demolition
2:38
Scripps
Religious Leaders Embrace New Ways Of Reaching People
1:58
WPTV
WPTV: Perfume Maker Helps COVID-19 Survivors Regain Sense Of Smell
3:57
Scripps
Borrowers Brace For Student Loan Payments To Resume This Fall
1:30
KMGH
KMGH: Colorado Entrepreneur Makes Board Games More Accessible
3:43
Scripps
Lawsuits Block Relief Payments For Black Farmers
1:34
All Kids Need Music
KGUN: Nonprofit Connects Kids To Music