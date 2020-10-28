WATCH NEWSY LIVE WATCH NEWSY LIVE

World Series Celebration Raises Questions After Positive COVID Test

By Simon Kaufman
October 28, 2020
The city of Los Angeles has another championship.

The Dodgers took down the Tampa Bay Rays 3-to-1 in Game 6 of the World Series Tuesday, capping off a shortened season due to the coronavirus.

Here's where things got a little interesting. Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner left the game early after he received a positive COVID test result. But he returned afterward to celebrate, removing his mask on the field. 

According to reports, Turner was asked not to return to the field. 

