World Series Celebration Raises Questions After Positive COVID Test

The Dodgers took down the Tampa Bay Rays 3-to-1 in Game 6 of the World Series Tuesday, capping off a shortened season due to the coronavirus.

The city of Los Angeles has another championship.

Here's where things got a little interesting. Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner left the game early after he received a positive COVID test result. But he returned afterward to celebrate, removing his mask on the field.

According to reports, Turner was asked not to return to the field.