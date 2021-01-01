World Health Organization Approves Pfizer, BioNTech Vaccine

January 1, 2021
The approval will reportedly allow other countries to move more quickly to authorize the vaccine themselves.
Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine is the first one approved for emergency use by the World Health Organization.
According to Axios, this is important because the approval will allow other countries to move more quickly to authorize the vaccine themselves.
The report says Unicef and the Pan American Health Organization will now be able to move the vaccine to countries in need.