World Health Assembly Convenes Online Monday

The World Health Organization's 73rd annual assembly began Monday.

Representatives from the WHO's 194 member states usually get together in Geneva for the meeting. But this year's assembly is being held online because of the coronavirus pandemic.

COVID-19 is at the top of the assembly's agenda. More than 100 countries are backing a resolution that calls for an "impartial, independent and comprehensive evaluation" into the outbreak.

The resolution does not call out China by name. But officials in Beijing already threatened to retaliate against Australia, which was the first nation to call for an inquiry.

The European Union plans to introduce a different resolution that calls for countries to collaborate on the development of COVID-19 vaccines, diagnostics and medical products.

It's unclear if a U.S. representative is attending this year's assembly. President Donald Trump halted funding to the WHO in April, pending an investigation into its handling of the pandemic.

The Wall Street Journal and Axios now report that while the president had been planning to restore partial funding to the WHO, he's since changed his mind and is thinking about extending the funding halt.