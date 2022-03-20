World Central Kitchen Has Served Over 1M Meals To Ukrainian Refugees

WCK is also distributing bulk food product to restaurant partners in Ukraine to supplement the strained food supply chain.

World Central Kitchen, a disaster relief organization, began serving hot meals within hours of the initial invasion of Ukraine, and quickly set up at the eight border crossings with Poland.

The team at the frontlines is distributing nourishing food and fresh meals across the region, including Ukraine, Poland, Hungary, Moldova, and Romania.

These meals are primarily based on local recipes, to provide not just a meal, but also comfort during a time of uncertainty. A job chef Karla Hoyos takes very seriously.

From Haiti to Puerto, Karla Hoyos has worked with WCK across the world. Now, she is leading the organization’s kitchen in Poland, cooking for thousands of Ukrainian refugees every day, as they cross the border fleeing the war.

Chef Hoyos joins Newsy to talk more about what else the organization is doing on the ground.

To learn more about World Central Kitchen and the work it does, you can visit www.wck.org.