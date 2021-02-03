Women Allege Systematic Rape In Chinese Uighur Detention Camps

Women who were detained in Chinese detention camps for Muslim minorities say there's a system of rape inside. They detailed their accounts to the BBC.

Women detained in Chinese camps for Uighur Muslims are speaking out, telling the BBC there's a system of rape and abuse inside the detention centers. The chilling accounts are the latest in a slow trickle of personal stories from inside the compounds. As China denies the allegations, and the evidence supporting them, international outrage is growing to hold China accountable.