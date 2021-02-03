WATCH NEWSY LIVE WATCH NEWSY LIVE

Women Allege Systematic Rape In Chinese Uighur Detention Camps

SMS
Women Allege Systematic Rape In Chinese Uighur Detention Camps
By James Packard
By James Packard
February 3, 2021
February 3, 2021
Women who were detained in Chinese detention camps for Muslim minorities say there's a system of rape inside. They detailed their accounts to the BBC.
SHOW TRANSCRIPT

Women detained in Chinese camps for Uighur Muslims are speaking out, telling the BBC there's a system of rape and abuse inside the detention centers. The chilling accounts are the latest in a slow trickle of personal stories from inside the compounds. As China denies the allegations, and the evidence supporting them, international outrage is growing to hold China accountable.

SMS