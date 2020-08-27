WATCH NEWSY LIVE WATCH NEWSY LIVE

Women Share Ballot Box Priorities For 2020

SMS
Women Share Ballot Box Priorities For 2020
By Lauren Magarino
By Lauren Magarino
August 27, 2020
August 27, 2020
It's been 100 years since women gained the right to vote with the ratification of the 19th Amendment.
SHOW TRANSCRIPT