Women's Skating Final: Kamila Valieva Falls, Lands In 4th Place

The IOC had said it wouldn't hold a medal ceremony if Valieva placed in the top three.

Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva ends in fourth place in the women's individual figure skating event, which she competed in despite failing a pre-Olympics doping test.

The 15-year-old was atop the leaderboard after Tuesday's short program, but falls and stumbles shunted her out of contention Thursday night.

The stumble means Valieva's Russian teammate Anna Shcherbakova took first. Russian Alexandra Trusova placed second and Japanese figure skater Kaori Sakamato claimed third. The trio will get medals. The IOC had said it wouldn't hold a medal ceremony if Valieva placed in the top three.

The Russian figure skater at the center of the doping scandal that has engulfed the Olympics has taken the ice for her free skate.

Valieva is skating to "Bolero" on Thursday night. The 15-year-old was in first place heading into the free skate, after she topped the leaderboard in the short program Tuesday.

The IOC has determined it will not have a medal ceremony for competitions involving Valieva. Her pre-Games positive test for a banned substance was revealed after she led her team to the gold medal last week, but she was cleared to skate ahead of a full investigation.

The leader of the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee calls the decision not to award American figure skaters the silver medal they won in the team competition a result that is "frankly, unfair to the athletes."

CEO Sarah Hirshland tells The Associated Press the skaters want to go home with the medals in their hands and that the USOPC is trying to find a solution.

Additional reporting by The Associated Press.