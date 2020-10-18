Nationwide Women's March Focuses On President Trump, Abortion Rights

Thousands marched through D.C. and elsewhere, protesting Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett and calling for the defeat of President Trump.

"Hey hey, Ho ho, Donald Trump has got to go."

Across the U.S.. demonstrators took to the streets Saturday as part of The Women's March — protesting President Trump and empowering women to change the course of the election.

One of the largest marches took place in Washington, D.C — with thousands marching through downtown to the Supreme Court.

Demonstrators commemorated the death of late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg while protesting the president's replacement — Judge Amy Coney Barrett.

Critics have accused Barrett of being a danger to abortion rights. Senate Republicans have vowed to vote on her nomination prior to the 2020 election.

Outside the Capitol, several women's rallies were held across the U.S.

One such protest in Denver saw hundreds of women attend — with demonstrators wearing shirts bearing Ginsburg's likeness and carrying signs reading "fight like a girl." Meanwhile, in St. Paul, Minnesota, counter-demonstrators called on the state's two Democratic senators to, quote, "do their job" and confirm Barrett.