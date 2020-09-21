Woman Arrested Over Ricin Sent To White House

Law enforcement said the woman was apprehended Sunday while attempting to cross into New York from Canada.

SHOW TRANSCRIPT

A woman suspected of sending a letter to the White House containing the poison ricin has been arrested.

Law enforcement said the woman was apprehended Sunday while attempting to cross into New York from Canada. According to reports, she was carrying a gun at the time of her arrest.

The letter containing the poison was intercepted last week at a government facility that screens mail addressed to the White House and President Donald Trump.

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police said the letter appeared to have originated in Canada. The FBI said the investigation is ongoing.