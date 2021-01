It's not clear what charges the 22-year-old woman is facing.

A woman seen on video tackling a 14-year-old Black boy has been arrested in California.

The incident happened in New York the day after Christmas.

The white woman accused the teen of stealing her cellphone.

It later turned out she actually left her cellphone in an Uber.

