WATCH NEWSY LIVE WATCH NEWSY LIVE

WMAR: Baltimore Activists React To Derek Chauvin Verdict

SMS
WMAR: Baltimore Activists React To Derek Chauvin Verdict
April 21, 2021
April 21, 2021
Activists in Baltimore are celebrating the guilty verdict in the Derek Chauvin case. But they say much more needs to be done.
SHOW TRANSCRIPT