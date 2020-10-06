WATCH NEWSY LIVE WATCH NEWSY LIVE

High Court Rules Witness Signature Required On South Carolina Ballots

High Court Rules Witness Signature Required On South Carolina Ballots
By Adam Elrashidi
October 6, 2020
The Supreme Court has ruled that a South Carolina law requiring witnesses to sign mail-in ballots will be in effect on Nov. 3. 

The law was challenged by a group of voters and the state's Democratic Party. 

They argued the measure could endanger people and lead to a decrease in the number of people who vote. 

Voting is already underway in South Carolina, and some 150,000 mail-in ballots have already been distributed to its voters.

