WATCH NEWSY LIVE WATCH NEWSY LIVE

Life Has Changed: With Restaurants Closed, Farms Are Delivering

SMS
Life Has Changed: With Restaurants Closed, Farms Are Delivering
By Steve Turnham
and Kristy Schantz
and Sarah Fretwell
By Steve Turnham
and Kristy Schantz
and Sarah Fretwell
April 14, 2020
April 14, 2020
A California farmer turns to door-to-door deliveries as the restaurant business reaches a near standstill.
SHOW TRANSCRIPT