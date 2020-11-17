Wisconsin Recount Would Cost Trump Campaign $7.9 Million

President Trump's campaign is able to request a recount of Wisconsin ballots, but it would have to foot the bill.

Wisconsin election officials estimate the recount would cost $7.9 million.

Joe Biden won the state by a margin of 0.7 percent, according to the Associated Press.

Because it's above a 0.25 percent margin, state law requires the Trump campaign to pay for the recount.

The deadline to apply for a recount is tomorrow.

The Trump campaign told Reuters it was considering all options in Wisconsin, including a recount.

