Wisconsin Recount Would Cost Trump Campaign $7.9 Million

November 17, 2020
President Trump's campaign is able to request a recount of Wisconsin ballots, but it would have to foot the bill.
Wisconsin election officials estimate the recount would cost $7.9 million.
Joe Biden won the state by a margin of 0.7 percent, according to the Associated Press.
Because it's above a 0.25 percent margin, state law requires the Trump campaign to pay for the recount.
The deadline to apply for a recount is tomorrow.
The Trump campaign told Reuters it was considering all options in Wisconsin, including a recount.