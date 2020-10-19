Wisconsin Judge Allows Indoor Dining Cap

A judge turned back a challenge by a tavern organization on a coronavirus law limiting indoor capacity at bars and restaurants in Wisconsin.

On Monday, a judge ruled that a limit on indoor dining can remain in effect in Wisconsin, which has emerged as a hot spot during this nationwide surge in coronavirus cases.

That's after an order by Gov. Tony Evers calling for a 25% cap on restaurants and bars earlier this month was challenged in court by a tavern organization.

Wisconsin's health department says more than 3,800 new COVID cases were reported Friday, along with 21 deaths.

The state averaged 3,000 new cases a day with a test positivity rate of nearly 23 percent last week.