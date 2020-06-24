Protests, Violence Erupt In Wisconsin After Police Arrest Man

Video released by police shows the man holding a bat and photos from protests show the removed statues in the street.

Wisconsin is reeling from a wave of unrest Tuesday following the arrest of a Black man at a restaurant, which sparked an attack on a state senator and protesters removing two statues from outside the state capitol.

It started with the arrest Tuesday night. Video from the Madison Police Department shows the man walking around a restaurant while holding a bat and talking into a megaphone. At one point the man can be heard calling another man a racist and then talking about god. Another video from the department shows the man being carried by a handful of officers to a police car.

Protesters demanded police release the man, and started marching to the capitol. According to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, State Sen. Tim Carpenter says he had stopped to take a photo of protesters when he was punched multiple times and kicked in the head.

Protesters went on to remove a statue with the state’s motto, "Forward," as well as one of anti-slavery activist Col. Hans Christian Heg, which was reportedly decapitated and thrown into a lake. In addition there were reports that protesters smashed windows and lights at the capitol.

Gov. Tony Evers responded to the unrest, saying in a statement "Violence against any person — whether in the middle of the street in broad daylight, at home trying to sleep, going for a run, or happening upon a protest as was the case last night — is wrong. It should never be tolerated."

According to the Associated Press, some state politicians are now asking why Evers did not intervene in the destruction that took place at the capitol. In his statement, Evers said he is prepared to activate the Wisconsin National Guard if necessary.

Additional reporting by Associated Press.