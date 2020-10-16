Wisconsin COVID-19 Surge Among The Highest In The U.S.

​More than 1,000 people are hospitalized with the virus. That's the highest number of hospitalizations Wisconsin has seen during the pandemic.

Wisconsin is now at the center of the spread of the virus in the U.S. Milwaukee's mayor says his city is trending in the wrong direction. But the northeast part of the state is the hardest hit.

More than 1,000 people are hospitalized with the virus. That's the highest number of hospitalizations Wisconsin has seen during the pandemic. According to Thursday's numbers, ICU beds are at 75 percent capacity.