Wisconsin Badgers Quarterback Drops, Shatters Bowl Trophy

"My mom would call it a 'boo boo,' says Wisconsin QB Graham Mertz about dropping crystal trophy.

SHOW TRANSCRIPT

Well it's been a challenging football season for many colleges.

Some teams are now closing out the year with a traditional bowl game.

Take a look at what happens when you celebrate a little too hard.

The Wisconsin Badgers won the Duke's Mayo Bowl and celebrated with the trophy in the locker room.

But while everyone was dancing, quarterback Graham Mertz dropped the glass trophy and it shattered!

"Yeah, it happened. I don't have anything besides that. I just got a little, well my mom would call it a 'boo boo.' But we'll be all right, we'll bounce back. It'll be the last trophy I'll every drop. Guarantee ya that."

Wisconsin beat Wake Forest 42 to 28.