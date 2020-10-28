Wisconsin Badgers Cancel Nebraska Game Due To COVID-19

Wisconsin is the first Big Ten school to postpone or cancel a game since the league started last Friday.

The Wisconsin Badgers football team has canceled its game against Nebraska this Saturday and will pause all team-related activities for at least one week due to COVID-19.

On Wednesday, school officials said the athletic director and chancellor made a joint decision with Big Ten officials.

This comes after six athletes and six staff members, including the head coach, tested positive for COVID-19 in the past five days. Additional test results are pending.

The Big Ten football season just began last Friday. It got a late start due to coronavirus concerns.

Wisconsin is the first Big Ten school to postpone or cancel a game since the league started. The team's game against Nebraska will not be rescheduled because the Big Ten schedule doesn't have time allotted for teams to have off weeks.

Wisconsin's next scheduled game is Nov. 7 against Purdue.

Additional reporting by Steve Megargee of The Associated Press.