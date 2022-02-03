Winter Weather System Hitting More Than A Dozen States

The massive winter storm is disrupting travel and power across multiple states.

A huge winter storm is pummeling the U.S.

Right now, more than a dozen states have gotten snow, ice, sleet or all three, with storms causing power outages and disrupting air travel.

About 5,000 flights have already been canceled.

States like Missouri and Indiana got heavy snowfall while North Texas and Oklahoma are seeing an ice storm. In the South, other states are under flood watches from the exact same system.