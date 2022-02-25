Winter Weather Causing Thousands Of Flight Delays Across The U.S.

About 2,000 flights were canceled Thursday and more are expected Friday as a winter storm moves across the nation.

If you're planning on traveling Friday then you may want to check in on your flight.

Winter weather across the U.S. Thursday caused about 2,000 flights to be canceled because of icy conditions in the Midwest.

As of early Friday morning, there were another 2,000 flights canceled as harsh weather slams the Northeast.

For more updates on changes or cancellations, you can visit www.flightaware.com.