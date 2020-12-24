Winter Storm Slams Parts of Northern Plains, Midwest

Blizzard warnings were in effect across much of the northern midwest and parts of the Dakatas reported heavy snow with winds over 65 mph.

Parts of the country are getting hit with some serious winter weather.

Now, this is not my personal idea of a joy ride. This video coming out of Minnesota – crazy snow and wind. They can barely see what's in front of them.

If you're hoping to have a white Christmas – people in the plains and upper midwest – you might get a lot of snow.

Folks on the east coast not so much. No such luck this year.