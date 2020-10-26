Winter Storm Could Help Fight Colorado Wildfires

The East Troublesome Fire has burned more than 190,000 acres of land.

In Colorado, firefighters hope Mother Nature will help them during the fire season. A snowstorm has brought some relief thankfully as the East Troublesome Fire continues to burn.

The fire has burned more than 190,000 acres and is mostly not contained. But the cold weather is also causing some evacuated homeowners to worry, because frozen pipes could cause more damage.

Grand County Sheriff Brett Schroetlin said, "Basically it's just pipes are breaking, doing those 10 or 15-minute things they can do and get out."

Firefighters are helping winterize homes for as many evacuees as possible. Volunteers turned out to help keep homes protected from winter weather as firefighters continue to fight the nearby flames.