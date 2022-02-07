Winter Athletes Talk About Mental Health Struggles

Mental health: It's a conversation that many athletes will tell you hasn't always been an easy one.

During the Summer Olympics in Tokyo, star athletes like Simone Biles were very vocal about their mental health struggles. Now, the same thing is happening in Beijing. It's a conversation that many athletes will tell you hasn't always been an easy one.

"It's hard to talk about. It's hard to talk about our own struggles, it's hard to talk about things that we feel shame around, or that we were led to believe ... we're supposed to deal with on our own," said professional skier Drew Petersen.

The struggle was on full display during the Summer Olympics last year, when Biles withdrew from competition because of her mental health. It was a pivotal moment winter athletes say shouldn't be left to fall by the wayside. "We need to talk about real stories, we need to talk about real human experience. And that's why I just pull no punches and then share as openly as I do," said Petersen.

Petersen is a big mountain skier turned advocate for mental health — a journey that he says began with his own struggles in 2017. "A lot of people have seen me in ski films and in ski magazines. But what that leaves out is a massive part of the human experience. So I think that it's important to show people that it's not all unicorns and rainbows out there."

In his newly released film "Ups and Downs," Petersen turns the camera inward, to reflect on his own journey. "That includes everything from PTSD to depression, type II bipolar disorder and suicidal thoughts," he said. This film is a raw and vulnerable look at the entire process and the entire journey. And I wanted to make sure that it ended by making it clear that this is a lifelong journey. We need to get to a point where health is talked about with the physical and mental sides being equal components."

Former Olympic figure skater and bronze medalist Gracie Gold agrees. "If Simone [Biles] had withdrawn from an injury, nobody would have said, 'Oh yeah? Let me see that X-ray. Put that X-ray on Twitter for all of us to see so we can determine if you withdrawing from an injury is valid.'"

Gold says much of that stems from society being uncomfortable with what mental health struggles can look like. She says that was made very clear to her when she announced her own battle in 2017. "I was advised by some powers that be to not put 'suicidal ideation' in my press release and to put 'anxiety' instead — depression, anxiety and disordered eating — because anxiety was more palatable ... to make other people comfortable."

Following that announcement, Gold says she embarked on a journey to recovery that included time at a treatment center and in therapy. "It really changed my life in so many ways, because I got the help that I needed. And although I missed out on the 2018 Olympics, in so many ways, though, it changed my life, because I'm still here."

It was an experience Gold says she is all the more grateful for when she's told her story resonates with someone. "It really does prove that you are never alone in that, especially within your struggle. There can be unity and a community in it."

As the Winter Games get underway, officials with Team USA say athletes will have access to counseling, group therapy and hotlines for their mental health. It's a move athletes say is a step in the right direction.