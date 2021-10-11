William Shatner Space Launch Delayed

Weather around the launch pad in west Texas caused the delay.

William Shatner will have to wait at least one more day before blasting off into space.

The 'Captain Kirk' icon was scheduled to launch tomorrow on a 'Blue Origin' rocket but high winds around the launch-pad in west Texas caused them to scrub the suborbital mission.

If everything goes as planned Shatner would become the oldest person to travel to space at the age of 90.

Three other passengers are scheduled to be on the same launch Wednesday morning.