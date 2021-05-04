Will The U.S. Reach Herd Immunity?

Vaccine demand has begun to drop in the U.S., causing some concern that the country won't be able to reach herd immunity.

Experts have predicted around 70 to 85% of Americans need to be vaccinated in order to achieve herd immunity.

President Biden wouldn't say if he thinks the U.S. will reach the threshold, but said the situation will continue to improve.

"Here's a debate into what constitutes herd immunity. Is it 70% of the population, is it 68%, is it 81%?" he asked. "The point is that by the end of the summer, right now, every single person 16 years or older doesn't have to wait in line, can show up and get a vaccination now."