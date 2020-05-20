Why The Stock Market Is Up While The Economy Is Down

Investors in financial markets focus on a rosier post-pandemic future, but ordinary Americans struggle with the economic realities of a new recession.

On Main Street, Americans are struggling. COVID-19 has forced businesses to shut their doors, travel has been put on hold and consumers have slashed their spending.

But on Wall Street, stocks are rallying. So why have financial markets become disconnected with the realities on the ground?

Watch the video above to learn why U.S. stock markets and the American economy have diverged in unprecedented ways as a result of the pandemic.