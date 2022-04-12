Why More Teens Are Overdosing On Drugs

A study in The Lancet projects 1.2 million more Americans could die of overdose by the end of this decade.

The CDC says 100,000 Americans died from drug overdose from 2020 to 2021.

A study in The Lancet projects 1.2 million more could die of overdose by the end of this decade.

That rate of death would blow past the worst of the HIV/AIDS epidemic.

And researchers discovered drug overdose rates were up in every age group.

But they’re rising fastest among some of America's youngest adults.