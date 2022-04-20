Why Is The American Pet Industry Growing?

More than 23 million Americans adopted a pet during the pandemic. But that's not the only reason.

Americans are spending more on pets than ever before.

The American Pet Products Assocation projected Americans would spend almost 110 billion dollars on their pets in 2021.

That’s up nearly $20 billion since 2018.

The pandemic has been a driver. Stuck at home and isolated, Americans turned to pets for company.

More than 23 million Americans adopted a pet during the pandemic, according to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals.

But COVID alone doesn’t explain why animals — that once all lived their lives outside — now occupy space inside our homes — and maybe more importantly, our hearts.







